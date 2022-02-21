The UL Ragin’ Cajuns don’t get very long to relish winning the weekend series over UC Irvine to open the 2022 season.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions invade Russo Park for the first mid-week contest of the season.
“Against a really good Southeastern team,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “(Coach) Matt Riser is a great coach. He’s a stud. Those guys play really hard for him. They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they’re super aggressive.”
Both teams are 2-1 on the young season. Southeastern beat SIU-Edwardsville 1-0 and 4-3, before falling 10-3 Sunday.
Since losing nine in a row to the Lions between 2008-12, the Cajuns have turned the series their way with 12 wins in the last 18 meetings, including a 9-6 win in Lafayette last spring.
The starting pitchers are expected to be southpaw Brandon Talley for the Cajuns and right-hander Lance Lauve for the Lions. While Lauve will be making his first outing of the season, Talley will be trying to rebound from a loss in Friday’s 7-4 setback to the Anteaters.
Talley’s 2.1-inning outing began well, but he allowed five runs (three earned) in the fifth inning. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.
“I just have to get Brandon back out there again,” Deggs said. “I felt like he just ran a little short on gas Friday night.”
A year ago, Talley led the Cajuns with eight saves as a closer down the stretch. After the first weekend with Dylan Theut and Bo Bonds closing wins with multi-inning outings, UL’s staff could still go in any number of directions.
“We’re an interesting staff and team as far as the makeup goes,” Deggs agreed. “It’s a day to day thing who matches up best. There could be some really good pieces in the bullpen if that’s what you want to do.
“It is interesting. Where do you want those guys?”
Of course, the biggest statement of the opening weekend was made by designated hitter Connor Kimple, who is hitting .500 after three games.
“He’s older and hitting is an older guy’s game,” Deggs said. “The older you get, the more mature you get, the more pitches you see, the more games you see, the more situations you’re in, the better you get if you have ability. He’s made a couple of subtle adjustments. He’s getting good pitches and he’s putting the barrel on them.”
Kimple was the first UL hitter to homer in three consecutive games since Hunter Kasuls did it in 2019. He finished the weekend with six RBIs.
“He's really strong,” Deggs said of Kimple. “He’s a big, physical kid who can run and he’s got a lot of power at contact. He’s got a dynamic game. He can create in several different ways. More than anything, he’s filling up the box like a big guy should. We elongated him a little bit, actually built in a little more width — hands to feet — and stretched him out a little bit. That’s what you’re seeing.”
But while Kimple put on a power display, it was actually UL’s speed that stole the show in the series win with eight stolen bases. Max Marusak and Tyler Robertson at the top of the order combined to go 6-for-17 with seven runs and seven steals.
Meanwhile, new starting catcher Julian Brock threw out both runners attempting a steal and UL’s defense only committed one error in 111 chances.
“We drew our momentum off of good pitching, really good catching and a good defense,” Deggs said. “That allowed us to relax at the plate. I think you saw that we can score in a lot of different way.”