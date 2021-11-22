UL baseball coach Matt Deggs wanted to get back to recruiting the state heavily.
That was accomplished with seven of his 12 recent signings, but the recent signing class certainly wasn’t confined to region signees.
The other five came from as far away as West Chester, Pennsylvania and St. Albans, West Virginia.
“The biggest thing we wanted to do is creating that tie back again to the region,” Deggs said. “I thought (recruiting coordinator) Jake (Wells) did a tremendous job in the recruiting aspect. He was a pit bull on the road and spent countless hours on the recruiting trail and I appreciate the job that he did.
“Our staff did a great job in getting them all in and organizing. It was a great team effort.”
Another obvious goal was pitching, especially left-handed arms.
The southpaw trio of Ryan Baron of St. Louis in Lake Charles, Gage Bihm of Hinds Junior College via Opelousas Catholic and Steven Cash from Centreville, Alabama.
Baron is a 6-foot-3 southpaw that led St. Louis to the state title and his father Jim spent nine seasons in the minor leagues.
Bihm is a “projectable left-handed pitcher” in Deggs’ mind after an 0-2 freshman season at Hinds.
Cash brings a “history of winning” with a 9-1 record and 1.02 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 61.1 innings as a junior in high school.
The four right-handers include 6-foot-6 Sam Hill from Pearl River Community College, Luke McGibboney from LSU Eunice via St. Amant High, Brendan Moody from LSU Eunice via Iowa High and 6-foot-5 Luke Yahasz from Sam Houston High.
Hill was a second-team NJCAA All-American after going 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA, striking out 42 in 36.1 innings.
Moody was 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA for the national champion Bengals in Eunice, while McGibboney was 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA for LSU Eunice’s title squad.
Yuhasz was originally a Texas A&M commitment who also played wide receiver at Notre Dame due to hurricane damage in his hometown.
The five hitters include: infielder Lee Amedee from St. Amant High, outfielder Jake McCarter from Pennsylvania, infielder Carson McCoy from West Virginia, outfielder Caleb Stelly from Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge and catcher Landon Williams from Abilene, Texas.”
“Lee (Amedee) is regarded as one of the best left-handed hitters in our state in the 2022 class,” Deggs said.
McCarter played baseball and basketball in high school.
McCoy hit .357 with 45 runs as a junior and was ranked as the No. 1 shortstop in West Virginia by Prep Baseball Report.
Stelly is “a very special athlete” who earned All-State recognition at Parkview Baptist.
Williams was a member of the 2020 Don Mattingly World Series team.