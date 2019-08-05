UL’s three-headed running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais combined for 2,920 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Its becoming a group not only well-known across the Sun Belt, but even garnering national attention.

But when Napier discusses his program’s depth at running back, he’s actually meaning more than just that celebrated trio. Senior Ashton Johnson has made an impression, as well as sophomore T.J. Wisham and red-shirt freshman Chris Smith.

“I think Chris Smith is one of those players that you can see an effort to get the ball at different times,” Napier said. “But that’ll be the primary way to start contributing. Even Ashton Johnson … he’s a guy we could put out there in a game and we wouldn’t blink. If those were our three backs (along with Wisham), we’d be happy right now.”

Naturally, there aren’t enough footballs or downs to distribute between six different backs. Fans shouldn't be surprised if Smith makes an impact as a receiver or on special teams this fall.

As it is, Napier is impressed how well the starting trio has handled that process.

“The main thing is that I’ve been very impressed with the type of teammates that those guys are,” Napier said. “They’re self-less, tremendous attitude and some of the best practice players we have. We’ve got a great chemistry in that room, almost a brotherhood to some degree.

“Coach(Jabbar) Juluke has done a nice job. They’re all intelligent, they all catch the ball well. There’s no limits to what they can do.”

Freshman WRs may contribute

At the NFL level, there’s been a trend for years to question the ability of rookie wide receivers making an immediate impact in their first season.

UL coach Billy Napier doesn’t believe there’s an apples to apples comparison between that observation and freshman receivers trying to produce in their first season on a college campus.

“One of the things about receivers in general nowadays is there’s more throwing and catching going on at the high school level than there used to be maybe 10 years ago,” Napier said.

The Cajuns’ newcomer receivers that could make an immediate impact include: Cassius Allen, Brandon Legendre, Peter LeBlanc, Jacob Bernard and junior college Brian Smith Jr.

“Our system is very receiver-friendly,” Napier said. “You can see just in a couple of days there are guys who have made progress. The NFL game is a little different game, right? It’s a man-to-man matchup game. Certainly it’s a passing game.

“It’s hard to rush the ball in that league, more man-to-man cover guys, so a lot more technical relative to it’s happening faster. The defender is closer. In the college game, not as much man. In zone, so the open access makes it easier on your receiver.”

Napier pointed out that several of UL’s newcomers weren’t full-time receivers at the high school level, which could add to the transition time

Proving ground

All coaches would love for each one of his players to show up with the mindset of battling for his starting position every day in practice.

The reality is most of the starting spots are relatively secure long before the season opener.

That may not be the case for the Cajuns in one particular area all season long.

At both cornerback and safety, the talent pool has been upgraded since last season. Indeed, the secondary figures to have more movement than any position on UL’s depth chart this fall.

“I think you’re going to see in the secondary that it’s going to be a lot about who practiced the best this week,” Napier said. “You’re going to see us mixing and matching those lineups based off production, attitude and how they prepare, how they practice and what type of execution level. Simply put, can they do their job and who’s doing their job the best.”

Napier focused on details

It’s no secret that UL’s second-year football coach Napier is a stickler for details.

Napier has made it very clear how relieved he is that his way of doing things is now firmly established with August practice drills now heating up.

But it goes much deeper than practice times and game plan installation.

“Coach Napier always talks about us about being a rep-based organization, and no one that I’ve worked for – it’s hard to compare him to anybody – has far as how detailed he is as a leader,” strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke said. “It really puts pressure on me as a head strength coach – just a very detailed plan.”