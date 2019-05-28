Student tailgating for UL football home games will return for the upcoming 2019 season.
Located to the southeast of the facility, the student tailgate area will feature music, food vendors and activities.
Fans and the general public will be able to access the south concourse of Cajun Field eight hours prior to kickoff each game day. Both the east and west sides of the stadium will be connected by a short walk, and restrooms and concessions facilities above the south end zone will also be available.
HOT 107.9 will be on-site within the student tailgate area for each Ragin’ Cajuns Football game day, with DJ Digital providing music. Concessions and beverages with student-friendly pricing will be available to University students at The Red Zone Bar & Grill.
Cajun Walk, the time honored pregame tradition of fans greeting and interacting with the Ragin’ Cajuns upon their arrival to the stadium, will be extended to proceed through the student tailgating area. Students will be encouraged to be on-hand at their tailgate as Cajun Walk begins approximately two hours prior to kick.
Students interested in reserving tailgating space can do so by registering with the Office of Student Engagement & Leadership at a later date. Students are reminded that admission to UL Athletics sporting events is free of charge with their Cajun Card.
Students will have free parking, first-come/first-served, available to them in the lot directly east of Cajun Field (must show Cajun Card identification).