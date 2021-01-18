Learning in the ins and outs of COVID college basketball continues for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
On the men’s side, coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns are trying to figure out how to do anything but split in a series.
Like five of the six teams in the Sun Belt West race, UL (9-4, 3-3) is .500 in conference play heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Arkansas State (5-6, 2-2). Texas State currently leads the pack at 3-1.
On the women’s side, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns (2-5, 1-1) are trying to somehow avoid being rusty, despite not playing a game since Jan. 2 .
After getting two straight league weekends postponed, the UL women will now hit the road to meet the hottest team in the whole conference in Arkansas State (9-1, 4-0).
If the Cajuns do get to play at home against Texas State on Jan. 29, it will be 51 days between home games for UL.
“I’m extremely worried now,” Brodhead said. “I wasn’t at first. I thought practice really looked good.
“The more that we sit out, the more that I’m worried about us being rusty or us not being in the flow of the game like we could. That’s why we hang our hat on the defensive side. I don’t think we should be that rusty defensively, but on the offensive side, it could be a problem.”
One thing Brodhead is happy about is how the Sun Belt is handling the makeup policy.
He said the league is giving options to the schools.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the coaches on the women’s side,” Brodhead said. “They were the ones that started bringing it up.”
The group’s concern is playing six games in nine days and/or four games in five days is too much for the women.
“I’m not worried about the knick-knack stuff,” Brodhead said. “I’m worried about the major injuries. COVID is bad enough, but having an ACL tear or an MCL tear when we try to play too much — I come from the AAU circuit and we played these kids too much. So I think we’re doing the right thing for these student-athletes.”
So unless both schools agree, only one postponed game will be made up. For example, after UL plays Arkansas State on Friday and Saturday, it will travel to Little Rock for a single game Monday.
The Sun Belt confirmed the new policy with this statement: "The Sun Belt Conference will reschedule postponed games with the two institutions. One of the two missed games will be mandated to be made up at a date rescheduled by the Conference Office in consultation with the two institutions. If teams are mutually agreeable to making up the second game, they are permitted to do so."
Brodhead said some women’s coaches preferred no makeups, but he wasn’t aware of any that wanted to make up both games.
“On the men’s side, it fits them a little more to play two if they have to, whereas on the women’s side, I think it’s a little too much,” he said. “The conference left it as an option. I think they did the right thing for the kids.”
Still, there’s the matter of how to avoid splitting nearly every series. In the UL men’s four Sun Belt series so far, the home team has won every Friday game and the road team every Saturday game.
“It’s very difficult to play the same team twice back to back,” Marlin said. “I think we learned some things about ourselves the second night playing a conference opponent.
“It was the first time we did it on the road. We had some hunches going in that played correct, so hopefully will help us as we move forward as we try to string some games together and get off the split that’s been happening every weekend.”
The Cajuns lost 91-86 at UTA this past Friday, before rebounding with their best shooting night of the season in a 68-51 win Saturday.
“Hopefully, we can continue the way we played,” Marlin said. “We did a really good job Saturday. It was our best game of the year defensively. We were really good early and late. We started off with eight out of nine from the 3-point line that helped us get a big lead in the first half.”|
Fitting into his theory the road team has the mental edge in Saturday’s back half of the series, Marlin said the Cajuns had their “best Saturday focus” in the rematch in Arlington.
“We were focused,” he said. “A good strong first half gave us confidence to close it out.”