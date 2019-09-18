There’s a lot of history to overcome.

But there are also a lot of short-term benefits to a successful first true road trip for the 2019 UL Ragin’ Cajuns when they take on the Ohio Bobcats at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

Second-year UL coach Billy Napier was 11 years old the last time the Cajuns won a non-conference road opener.

Ironically, that one came quite easily – a 48-6 win over Tulane in the Superdome on Sept. 1, 1990.

Since 1990, the Cajuns are 11-89 in all non-conference road games.

In two all-time meetings with Ohio, the Bobcats have won both games – 31-23 in 2007 and 38-31 in 2010.

As daunting as some of those numbers might be, plenty of positive history could be made with a victory.

Sitting at 2-1, this year’s Cajuns could be the first UL team to start a season 3-1 since 2012 and only the third in the past 31 seasons.

As for Napier, he’s focused on the here and now. In addition to blocking and tackling, however, that also means defending the Sun Belt shield against like conferences like the MAC.

“I think it’s important for our league,” Napier said. “It’s something you quality control at the end of the year, certainly (former Sun Belt commissioner) Karl Benson as he engineered kind of a plan for improvement for the Sun Belt, that was an emphasis and I respect that. It’s always something you compare, certainly in recruiting it becomes a big deal sometimes.

"I think you can see that the Sun Belt is steadily improving, the quality of coaches, the quality of recruits, the head to head matchups with other group of five conferences, and the success against Power Five teams.”

In other words, the Sun Belt football league is getting brighter each year, evidenced by the Sun Belt sporting the best winning percentage (11-5, .688) in bowl games of any league last season and also the best non-conference record (24-20) of all the group of five leagues.

“I think that trend has continued even this year,” Napier said. “This thing is getting better, and I think it’s in prime position with the stability that we have, five teams in each division and the championship game. It’s in position with the recruiting footprint. There are lots of reasons for the Sun Belt to be excited about the momentum that we have as the league.”

As for the actual matchup between the two teams Saturday, Ohio’s defense is going through a transition season.

Jimmy Burrow, father of LSU’s quarterback, retired after being the team’s defensive coordinator the last 14 seasons. During that span, he coached 41 All-MAC defensive players.

Moreover, the Bobcats led the nation in turnovers forced twice in his tenure – 2009 and last season.

Ron Collins, who was Ohio’s linebacker coach for the last eight seasons, replaced Burrow, but the Bobcats’ defense has one interception and hasn’t forced a fumble in its first three games.

“It’s a completely different week, different personnel, different schematics,” Napier said. “They’re a 4-3 structure, certainly do a really good job with their fundamentals, I think the big thing that I see is a group that understands how they work well together, where they fit, their piece of the puzzle. I think they play really good team defense, they tackle well, they’ve got enough variables that they can create issues, they pressure, do a good job of disguising their pressure.

“I think it’s a great concept, they’ve been running the same concept for a number of years, the coordinator that is calling this year for the first time has been on the staff for eight years so he’s got a good understanding of what they’ve had success doing in the past and he’s continued that.”

Defensively, Ohio is allowing 183 rushing yards a game. Offensively, the Bobcats are extremely balanced – running for 178.7 and passing it for 193.3 per game. The unit is led by quarterback Nathan Rourke who just set the school’s TD record with his 84th career touchdown pass.

That’s 20 more than Jake Delhomme’s record of 64 at UL.

”They’ve had a rash of injuries at running back but they’ve got tons of proven players, and I think they anticipate getting some of those guys back this week,” Napier said. “The combination of all of it is what it comes down to. The quarterback distributes the ball well, he makes really good decisions, takes what the defense gives him, certainly a great challenge for us and we look forward to that.”

Napier is thrilled with his team's preparation for its first road trip.

"Each position group, each unit, throughout the team working on our process and how we prepare," he said. "I think we’ve done that the best we’ve done so far this year across the board. I’m talking about everyone involved, whether it’s the trainers, the equipment people, the video staff, the scout teams, the job-takers. We’ve got to get our mind right here and prepare for a fight, because this will not be easy."