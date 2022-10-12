HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – This time, the field goals were made.
This time the passing game had a little more punch.
This time, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns ran off the field very happy, ending a three-game losing streak with a 23-13 road victory over Marshall on ESPN2.
Backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge showed why UL’s coaching staff thought he needed to play even though he didn’t win the starting job in August camp.
Wooldridge was 17-of-29 passing for 230 yards. He also did an effective job running the ball with 10 carries for 45 yards.
His big night was punctuated by a 32-yard touchdown pas to Michael Jefferson to give UL a 16-point cushion with 9:59 left to play.
Jefferson finished with three catches for 71 yards and that score.
Running the ball against the Sun Belt’s top rushing defense was tough as expected, but UL countered with an effective passing game and relentless pass rush with five sacks and a key Bralen Trahan interception in the third quarter.
As expected, there wasn’t a lot of scoring in the first half.
With that said, the Cajuns’ passing game did show a little spunk on the first four possessions.
An offensive pass interference call nullified a 25-yard pass to Michael Jefferson. But Wooldridge hit five of his six passes on UL’s second drive for 54 yards to reach the Marshall 21.
Unfortunately for UL, a hand-off pass behind the line lost five to spoil the drive. The good news is Kenny Almendares nailed the 42-yard field goal to give UL a 3-0 lead with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
The Cajuns then appeared to get two first downs on the next possession. The second one, however, was overturned by replay. Even worse, the Cajuns went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Marshall 45 and the pass was incomplete.
UL’s defense held on the ensuing possession, thanks to the Thundering Herd missing a 45-yard field goal.
Ironically, however, Marshall’s next drive began at its own 13. Instead of being a good opportunity for UL to gain momentum, though, the Herd drove 87 yards on 10 plays in 5:26 to grab a 7-3 lead with 4:09 left until halftime.
A 42-yard pass to Corey Gammage ignited the big drive and Khalan Laborn did the honors with a 1-yard TD run.
Laborn’s hard running made life difficult for UL’s defensive front. He rushed for 65 yards in the first half on 14 carries.
UL’s final two drives of the first half stalled and Wooldridge settled for 9-of-16 passing for 94 yards in the first half with two sacks.
Playing against the top rushing defense in the Sun Belt, UL only collected 20 yards rushing on 11 carries.
UL’s offense picked up some steam in the second half, after a key Marshall flag in the kicking game.
It appeared the Cajuns were going to punt on their first drive of the third quarter, but an illegal procedure flag made it fourth-and-1.
The Cajuns went for it and Terrence Williams got 6 to extend the drive.
A nice 34-yard grab by John Stephens got UL to the 11 and Dontae Fleming caught a 6-yard TD pass from Wooldridge two plays later for a 10-7 lead with 10:30 left in the third.
All told, that was a 7-play, 61-yard drive in 2:40 to grab the lead.
The possession was set up by Trahan’s interception and 15-yard return to the 39.
After a Kris Moncrief sack forced another Herd punt and again the Cajuns responded with a scoring drive. This time it was an 8-play, 61-yard drive in 3:05 to set up a 33-yard field goal by Almendares.
A 43-yard completion to Neal Johnson was the play that ignited the scoring drive.
A Mason Narcisse sack the set up a drive that ended with a 52-yard Almendares field goal for a 16-7 lead on the final play of the third quarter.
Marshall attempted a comeback with a 9-play, 75-yard drive in 3:07 to cut UL’s lead to 23-13. With 6:52 left.