UL-Lafayette’s basketball squad might have won only once in three road games over the past two weekends, but Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said he saw enough growth from his team to excite him for the future.
“I’m really glad with the way the guys battled with us short-handed at the guard spots,” Marlin said Monday, two days after the Cajuns fell 99-95 at state rival UL-Monroe and one week after splitting their first two Sun Belt Conference road games in Georgia. “We had a couple of players missing in our toughest road swing of the year, playing the teams that are ranked first, second and fourth in the conference, and we almost got two out of three.”
The Cajuns (11-7, 2-3) will play five of their next seven games at home, beginning with Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest against South Alabama, and are hoping to get at least one more healthy backcourt player. Freshman backup point Trajan Wesley has missed all of the past three games and most of the past five with an ankle injury.
That came on the heels of an even bigger loss when returning starter and top perimeter shooter Malik Marquetti went down with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of his senior season.
“We’re getting more accustomed to life without Malik, and the last couple of games life without Trajan,” Marlin said. “But we think we’ll get Trajan back soon. Fortunately, JaKeenan Gant has taken the lead and done a tremendous job with those guys out.”
Gant had 31 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and four blocks in the ULM loss and is averaging 33.5 points per game in the past four games. He’s also shooting 61.5 percent from the field (48 of 78), 57.9 percent from 3-point range (11 of 19) and 96.4 percent on free throws (27 of 28) in those four games along with double-figure rebound outings in each.
“That says a lot about JaKeenan and what he’s made of, his character and work ethic,” Marlin said. “His numbers dropped because of illness last year the last few games, but we all knew he was capable of more than that.”
Stroman shines
Lost in Gant’s big performance at ULM was the play of senior point guard Marcus Stroman, who shook off offensive struggles in his previous two outings and finished with 13 points and 12 assists with only one turnover.
“And that came on a travel they called that took away a basket,” Marlin said. “He has to continue to lead us. I got on him hard last week about taking care of the basketball. With Malik out, we’re also asking him to guard the best guard every night.”
Stats
Gant ranks fifth nationally in total blocks (52) and sixth in blocked shots per game (3.06) in this week’s NCAA statistics. Stroman is in the national top 20 in four categories: assists per game (10th, 6.7), total assists (11th, 121), steals per game (16th, 2.44) and total steals (18th, 44).
In season-long statistics, Stroman leads the Sun Belt in both assists and steals, while Gant is fourth in scoring (20.5), third in rebounding (8.3), second in field-goal percentage (.544), third in free-throw percentage (.831) and first by a wide margin in blocked shots (3.1).
In Sun Belt games only, Gant is first and well ahead of the rest of the league in scoring (30.6) and rebounding (10.0) and is also first in blocks (2.2), second in shooting (.611), fourth in free-throw shooting (.886) and ninth in 3-point baskets (2.4 per game).
“That’s what I look at, I look at the conference statistics,” Marlin said. “The overall stats to me are not important at all. I don’t even look at that; I look straight at the conference statistics and see who’s playing well.
“(Gant) is doing everything he can do to help this team win. I certainly think he’s the best player in the league. I’ve talked to him for the last 18 months trying to help him prepare to be the player of the year in this conference, and so far, in my opinion, it’s not even close.”
After further review
Both Marlin and Cajuns women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead were asked Monday for their reactions to the Saints’ gut-wrenching loss in Sunday’s NFC championship game, and about controversial calls in that game and the following AFC title game.
“In both games, there were calls that were hard to take in that type of game,” Marlin said. “I can appreciate and understand how Andy Reid and Sean Payton feel this morning. The day after is just brutal in any sport when you have a great team and you lose like that. I can only imagine how those guys feel, because those calls definitely affected the game.”
The Rams got away with an apparent pass interference that wasn't called in the final two minutes that could have locked up a New Orleans win.
“To see a play like that, it’s disheartening,” Brodhead said. “They say it’s part of the game, but it’s a hard part to live with.”
Marlin was asked about increased use of replay, which has also been a topic of discussion in college basketball.
“I’m no expert when it comes to officiating, but it’s tough,” he said. “People are going to make mistakes, but when you make them on the highest stage in front of everyone, that certainly is a problem. I don’t like going to the monitor on every call, but yes, we want to get it right.”