Ortiz added to UL's women's soccer staff
Julia Ortiz, who spent the 2021 season as an assistant at Little Rock, was named as an assistant coach on new UL women's soccer head coach Chris McBride's staff.
Ortiz, who will oversee the goalkeepers, helped guide Little Rock to nine shutouts on the year while ranking 81st nationally and second in the Sun Belt with a .400 shutout percentage.
Under her guidance, Little Rock also ranked 98th nationally and second in the league with a 1.028 goals against average. The Trojans advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Tournament before falling in penalty kicks to eventual league champion South Alabama.
Ortiz spent the 2020 season at in-state program LSU-Shreveport where she was a graduate assistant with the Pilots. During her lone season in Shreveport, she helped guide LSUS to a 14-6-1 record, including a 6-1 mark in Red River Athletic Conference play.
UL baseball home game canceled
UL's scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday home game against McNeese was canceled due to the forecast of bad weather. No postponement date has been announced.
The Cajuns defeated the Cowboys 10-8 on March 16 in Lake Charles. UL is 18-14 overall and 7-5 in Sun Belt play heading into this weekend's league series against ULM at Russo Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and concluding 4 p.m. Saturday.
UL is currently tied for fifth place in the Sun Belt standings with South Alabama.