Initially, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco said Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. home opener against Eastern Illinois at Lamson Park would be the first coaching matchup against her daughter, Tara Archibald.

Upon answering a follow-up question, however, Glasco remembered a game during his career as a high school coach.

His team in Georgia featuring his middle daughter, Erin, was 34-0. The opponent in the regional finals on Memorial Day, with the winner going to the state tournament, had a familiar face as a volunteer coach in Tara.

“I remember (Tara) calling me that morning saying, ‘Dad, the head coach wants me to call pitches against your team,’ ” Glasco recollects. “I said, ‘Well then, call pitches.’ ”

In Tara’s mind, it was a bit more complicated than that. She had told her boss she would call pitches against every team except her father’s, “because I know all your hitters.”

Confident in victory after defeating that foe earlier in the season, Glasco encouraged his daughter to abide by her coach’s wishes.

“I said, ‘Well, if you think you can make that much difference, you’re probably overestimating coaching, but you owe it to your kids to call pitches,’ ” Glasco said. “I didn’t dream they would beat us. I did know that she knew our hitters really well.”

As it turned out, Glasco’s team got beat 1-0 in 11 innings. So the heartbroken duo of Gerry and Erin Glasco had to go to the state tournament to root Tara's team on the following week.

“Brutally painful,” Glasco remembered.

Naturally, Glasco has ever intention of his team winning this time as well when his No. 9-ranked squad takes on a young Eastern Illinois club that beat Jackson State 7-0 and 9-1 on Sunday.

“She’s got a young team, and they’re rebuilding,” Glasco said. “I really appreciate them coming. I needed that game. We’ve got McNeese, who is playing really well (Wednesday).

“We’re planning on having fun with her team, and they’re planning on winning. It’ll be a war. We’ll be getting after each other.”

With the really cold weather, just taking batting and fielding practice in warm temperatures will be a plus for the Panthers.

Plus, “it’ll just be good to see her — walk up and give her a hug,” Glasco said of his daughter.

“She’s a hard worker. I’m very proud of that. Her work habits are phenomenal. She’s one of the bright young coaches. She’s really sharp. She’s intense. She’ll be trying to win. Her kids will play well.”

The Cajuns are coming off a 4-0 weekend at UAB’s tournament over the weekend. The highlight of the weekend was the depth in the pitching staff. While ace Summer Ellyson dominated as usual at 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings, pitching coach Mike Roberts got good innings from Kandra Lamb (2-0, 1.62), Casey Dixon (0-0, 2.33 ERA, 1 save) and Vanessa Foreman (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 save).

“The pitching side, which is really important, we were elated,” Glasco said. “I know coach Roberts was elated. We’re elated with what he’s accomplished with that pitching staff.”

Lamb or Dixon will likely start against Eastern Illinois with McNeese coming Wednesday and LSU on Thursday.

The southpaw Foreman will almost exclusively be a change-of-pace reliever this season.

During the weekend games, Ciara Bryan (.500, 3 RBIs), Melissa Mayeux (.455, 2 RBIs) and Raina O’Neal (.439, 1 HR, 4 RBIs) were the hottest hitters.

“On the offensive side, we could have been a lot better, but could have been worse, could have been a lot worse,” Glasco said. “I’m really happy. I think we’re going to see different players (shine) each weekend, because one through nine in the lineup, we’re really good.”

The list of available players should expand during this busy eight-game week ahead. Arizona transfer outfielder Jenna Kean won’t likely return from her shoulder injury until later in the week at the earliest, Glasco said.

“A positive COVID test could make this a tricky week,” Glasco said. “The unknown could make depth a real factor this week.

“At this time of the year, it’s going to be an issue. We’ve got to be careful with our pitchers. We hope we don’t get into a decision, where we need to rest a pitcher. If we get into a long extra-inning game, that can really put a kink in a week.”

Alissa Dalton nailed down her familiar shortstop role, while Jade Gortarez and Mayeux shared time at third base. Gortarez even saw time in the outfield.

“We’ve got to get Jade out there (in the lineup) — her bat is phenomenal,” Glasco said. “Let her relax (in LF) and focus on her hitting. Her bat can make an enormous contributions to our offensive lineup, if we get her going. And Mayeux is on fire right now, so we can put her anywhere.”