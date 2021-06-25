Imagine all the many issues and emotions floating through the head of UL’s director of athletics Bryan Maggard these days.

On one hand, there’s got to be much excitement over the big news items over the last two weeks – doubling football coach Billy Napier’s salary to $2 million a year and partnering with Our Lady of Lourdes for a $15 million naming rights gift to help with the renovation of the football stadium.

After the break-through season last fall, no one should have any lingering doubts about the university’s commitment to collegiate football.

“All of that activity, it bodes positive momentum,” Maggard said. “That’s what we really need and we need to maintain this momentum and capitalize on it. I do think from a national standpoint, it does make a statement.

“I think it shows across the college athletics industry that the University of Louisiana is very serious about the success we’ve had and are going to continue to move forward with that success.”

Anchored by the knowledge there’s always more to be done, there’s also got to be a lot of pride in there as well.

Still, on the heels of the most trying athletic school year ever because of COVID, his university and athletic department somehow found ways to prosper and move forward.

“It starts with our university leadership,” Maggard said. “From top to bottom, it was a team effort. I am unbelievably proud to be a part of it. As an institution and as an athletic department, I believe we navigated those waters of COVID very, very successfully.”

There’s also got to be plenty of concern clouding some of the local enthusiasm. After all, Maggard is also part of the big picture view of college athletics that received quite a jolt with the recent Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA’s longtime restraints on athletes reaping “education-related benefits” violate the law.

“I do think it’s revolutionary in the sense that the level of student-athlete rights and welfare are going to be like they never have before, and that’s not a bad thing,” Maggard said.

“As an athletics industry and also at the conference level, we’re all still trying to get our arms around this. Later in July, the Sun Belt ADs will get together with our commissioner to see how we want to manage it - from a conference standpoint or institution by institution. It’s going to be interesting and it could change the collegiate model as we know it. That’s for sure.”

It’s far too early for anyone to fully grasp how far-reaching that ruling will be, but like everything else, Maggard doesn’t plan on UL waiting to act.

“We’re trying to be very proactive in everything we do,” Maggard said. “We don’t want to be reactive. We’re doing a lot of anticipating. We’ve got great people within our staff and department who work very hard on this.

“He (associate AD for compliance Tom Burke) is doing a masterful job of positioning us to be ready for those type of changes. Our coaches are well-informed right now. We’re prepared to start educating our student-athletes next week when it comes to NIL, because we think it’s going to be here come July 1 in the state of Louisiana, and we will be ready.”

As Maggard explains, athletic departments won’t be able to “set up” any business ventures for athletes, but they can educate them on these new opportunities.

Unlike with many rule changes, Maggard isn’t overly concerned the power five schools will monopolize this new process.

“I think we’re all going to be in position to recruit to this,” he said. “For example, we’re going to have programs in place that are going to assist our student-athletes in benefitting from the NIL rule change.

“There’s always room for impropriety in any rule, but I think for the most part, I know we’re going to be very comfortable assisting our coaches with having programming in place that they can use to recruit student-athletes as it related to NIL.”

Nevertheless, Maggard knows the search of potential snags is just beginning.

“It’s going to be hard to make the argument that the volleyball student-athlete or the soccer student-athlete or what have you is not worthy of those educational benefits that are going to come with the Alston ruling,” Maggard suggested for example.

There’s also got to be loads of anxiety.

Unlike some athletic directors, Maggard wears his heart on his sleeve when his Ragin’ Cajuns play.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction in every program right now,” he said. “We’re pumping on all cylinders.

“Probably to a fault, I think I hate losing more than I love winning. I’ve got to find ways to manage that from an emotions standpoint.”

Of course, no game is higher on his mental list than the Sept. 4 season opener at Texas in a national FOX broadcast.

“Something like 114 million households have access to FOX,” Maggard said.

It's all a lot for one man to ponder.

"We’ve got a lot more to do," he said. "I think we’re definitely on the right path. This athletic success can and will be a vehicle to elevate the profile of the entire university. When that happens and that notoriety comes about for the entire institution, great things happen that are much better than athletics."

Of course, once that Texas game kicks off, that’s when Maggard’s mind will finally be able to focus on one singular issue.