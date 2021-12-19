1. Jefferson came up big
Wide receiver Michael Jefferson may have only caught three passes in UL's win Saturday, but boy did he ever make those count. With UL trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter, Jefferson caught a 48-yard pass from Levi Lewis to lead to one touchdown and then a 54-yard catch to set up another touchdown drive to put Marshall away.
2. Defense did it again
Certainly, it would have helped to have Tayland Humphrey and Ferrod Gardner on defense. But despite giving up 130 of his 160 rushing yards in the first half, the defense stepped up in the second half with the key stops. Trailing in the fourth quarter, UL's defense pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter to allow the Cajuns' offense to take over.
3. Levi Lewis goes out on top
Fittingly, UL super senior quarterback Levi Lewis played an outstanding game to help the Cajuns win a 13th straight win. He delivered that 48-yard completion to Jefferson on third-and-13 down 21-16 to help give UL the lead. Lewis finished 270 yards passing with no interceptions as usual and also added 74 yards rushing on 12 carries.