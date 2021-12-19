no.rlcarriersbowl.121921.830

UL safety Bralen Trahan (24) runs back an interception in the second quarter during the Cajuns' New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall on Saturday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

1. Jefferson came up big

Wide receiver Michael Jefferson may have only caught three passes in UL's win Saturday, but boy did he ever make those count. With UL trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter, Jefferson caught a 48-yard pass from Levi Lewis to lead to one touchdown and then a 54-yard catch to set up another touchdown drive to put Marshall away.

2. Defense did it again

Certainly, it would have helped to have Tayland Humphrey and Ferrod Gardner on defense. But despite giving up 130 of his 160 rushing yards in the first half, the defense stepped up in the second half with the key stops. Trailing in the fourth quarter, UL's defense pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter to allow the Cajuns' offense to take over.

3. Levi Lewis goes out on top

Fittingly, UL super senior quarterback Levi Lewis played an outstanding game to help the Cajuns win a 13th straight win. He delivered that 48-yard completion to Jefferson on third-and-13 down 21-16 to help give UL the lead. Lewis finished 270 yards passing with no interceptions as usual and also added 74 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Email Kevin Foote at kfoote@theadvocate.com.

View comments