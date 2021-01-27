Last Saturday’s 77-74 home win over Arkansas State was a breakthrough game for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, completing the first Sun Belt series sweep of the conference season.
The Cajuns are also hoping it was a turnaround performance for 6-foot-7 California transfer forward Jacobi Gordon.
The Houston native had his first double-digit effort the week before with 10 points in the first game at UTA.
But on Saturday, Gordon contributed heavily to the Cajuns’ 2-0 weekend with his sharp-shooting performance. After winning the first game 81-68, UL was hoping to find a solution to securing a series sweep for the first time this season.
Gordon proved to be the answer, hitting all five of his field goal attempts, including 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, for a season-high 14 points in a season-high 20 minutes.
“A game like this will keep my confidence rolling,” Gordon said after his first big night at UL. “I’m just going to keep the ball rolling and just keep hooping, and just carry it on from here.”
Gordon said he was extra motivated for that game after not scoring any points in Friday's win.
“I told my teammates before the game (Saturday), ‘I’m just going to hoop and let the game come to me,’” Gordon said. “Yesterday’s game I could have played a little better to help the team even though we won. Today I told them I’m going to come with it and everybody was with that. We just played as a team and got the ‘W’.”
Overall, it’s been a tough first season of transition on the court for Gordon.
“He was out of shape when he got here,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He hadn’t played in a while. He had the opportunity to get some minutes and get into somewhat of physical shape and then he just got off to a poor start shooting the ball.”
So actually, fast-paced, guard-oriented Arkansas State isn’t the opponent you might figure Gordon would have had his breakout effort against.
“He’s had leg issues in the past too and he’s not the best runner on our team,” Marlin explained. “This group’s pretty fast (Saturday), so it was a challenge for him to get back and get ahead of the pack on defense.
“I’m really proud of his effort today. He was huge for us."
As Gordon explained it, the secret to his success that night was teamwork.
“I had some teammates to encourage me the entire time I was warming up,” said Gordon, who is averaging 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds on the season. “Those are my brothers and I love them to death.”
Getting off to a slow shooting start in his first season with a new team could have buried Gordon. Consequently, he cherished the support he’s gotten from both teammates and coaches.
“Early in the season, I was in a little bit of a slump and my teammates and coaches knew that,” Gordon said. “My brothers stayed positive throughout my slump and encouraged me. Just having my teammates and my coaches continue to encourage me and continue to tell me to shoot the ball was a big help. And also just me staying focused and not harping on all the misses.”
That family-type atmosphere is something Gordon sensed when UL recruited him out of the Pac-12.
“Louisiana just seemed like the best fit,” Gordon said. “Me and (assistant) coach (Josten) Crow had a good relationship, him being from Texas. We talked it up and chopped it up every day.
“He was real consistent and they just made me feel at home making a decision. Especially when I came down the first time, they made me feel comfortable.”
Marlin said it’s been a two-way street with Gordon in terms of team chemistry.
“They’ve all been supportive of him,” Marlin said. “He’s a great teammate. He does a great job encouraging others.”
Marlin also credited Gordon with having realistic expectations during the transition.
“He knows that he can’t play for big minutes right now at times,” Marlin said. “He’s still trying to get back in shape, physically get his wind up. Four or five minutes is about what he can handle right now, but he was open today and shot it in. I think a lot of that was because of his teammates’ encouragement and his coaches as well.
“I have as well. Jacobi and I have a good relationship and I think he’s a guy who is going to step up and do this for us hopefully more in the future.”
Still, Marlin wasn’t surprised by Gordon’s big night. He had seen signs recently.
“We knew he was going to have a breakout game like Mylik (Wilson) did at Arlington last Saturday at any time,” Marlin said. “It came at a great time (Saturday).”
Now comes the chore of making sure that’s not the only UL win he contributes to this season, beginning with Friday’s 4 p.m. road game at Texas State.
“We have way better basketball to play,” Gordon said. “(Saturday) was just us continuing to have confidence in each other and trust each other. This sweep will really give us a confidence boost going into these next few series.”