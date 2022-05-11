The UL Ragin' Cajuns track and field team might be peaking at the right time of the season.
Coach Lon Badeaux's squad host the Sun Belt Conference Championship at Cajun Track on Thursday through Saturday, and they have shown solid performances in recent meets on the road.,
At the Crimson Tide Invitational hosted by Alabama, Serenity Rogers continued to sizzle with a winning 13.33 in the 100-meter hurdles, while teammate Brooklyn Wilson won the women's hammer throw with a 53.77-meter heave.
Also, Nelson Ferguson was second in the 4000meter hurdles in 51.48 and promising freshman Kashie Crockett clocked a runner-up 20.88 in the 200.
The men's 4x100 relay blazed to a 39.91 time as well.
The Cajuns also took on top competition in Starkville at Mississippi State, where they won both the men's and women's 4x100 relays.
The men's foursome of Caemon Scott, Crockett, Carenco product Trejun Jones and Brock Appiah ran a 40,49,
Kennedy London, Shemia Odaine, Johneisha George and Kiana Foster put together a 44.86 finish.
Jones also excelled in individual action, hitting a career-best 10.00 in the 100 meters.
Wes Cherubin timed in 13.77 in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Cajuns also have distance ability, as shown with a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 5K from Louden Boudreaux (15:25.54), Peyton Chiasson, Samuel Aransas and Justin Unger leading the way.
UL is expected to face an uphill battle this week, but signs point to a battle ahead.
Sun Belt Track and Field
Championship Schedule
Thursday's Schedule
9 a.m., Decathlon begins. 9:30 a.m. - Heptathlon begins.
Finals begin
Noon - Women's hammer throw; 2:30 - Men's hammer throw; 3 p.m., Women's javelin; Women's pole vault; 5:30 p.m., Men's javelin.
Preliminaries
7:10 p.m., Women's 1,500; 7:20 p.m. Men's 1,500; 7:40 p.m., Women's 400 hurdles; 7:55 p.m. - Men's 400 hurdles; 8:10 p.m., Women's 200; 8:15 p,m,, Men's 200.
Finals
8:30 p.m., Womens 10K; 9:15 a.m., Men's 10K
Friday's Schedule
9 a.m. - Men's Decathlon resumes; 9:30 a.m. Women's Heptathlon resumes
Finals
12:30 p.m. - Women's long jump; 2 p.m., Women's shot put; Women's high jump; 3 p.m.; Men's long jump; 5 p.m., Men's shot put.
Prelims
5 p.m. Women's 100 hurdles; 5:15 p.m., Men's 110 hurdles. 5:30 p.m., Women's 400; 5:45 p.m., Men's 400; 6 p.m., Women's 100; 6:!5 p.m., Men's 100; 6:30 p.m., Women's 800; 6:45 p.m., Men's 800.
Finals
7 p.m, Women's 3K Steeplechase; 7:25 p.m., Men's 3K Steeplechase.
Saturday's Schedule
All Events Final
11:30 a.m., Men's triple jump; Noon, Men's discus; Men's pole vault; 2 p.m., Women's discus; Women's triple jump; Men's high jump 4 p.m., Women's 4x100 Relay; 4:05 p.m.., Men's 4x100 Relay; 4:15 [.m., Women's 1,500; 4:25 p.m.. Men's 1.500; 4:40 p.m., Women's 100 hurdles; 4:45 p.m., Men's 110 hurdles.
4:45 p.m., Women's 400; 5 p.m., Men's 400; 5:10 p.m., Women's; 5:15 p.m., Men's 100; 5:25 p.m., Women's 800; 5:30 p.m., Men's 800; 5:40 p.m., Women's 400 hurdles; 5:45 p.m., Men's 400 hurdles;; 5:55 p.m., Women's