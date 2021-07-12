A year ago at this time, predicting UL’s two ace pitchers for the 2021 season would be Spencer Arrighetti and Connor Cooke would have seemed like a bit of a stretch.

Forecasting the two right-handers would be taken in the top 10 rounds of Monday’s Major League Baseball draft would have been really going out on a limb.

And yet, UL coach Matt Deggs and his staff will now be looking for two new weekend starters after the Houston Astros picked Arrighetti with the 178th overall pick in the sixth round and the Toronto Blue Jays nabbed Cooke with pick No. 302 in the 10th round.

Both said they’re ready to sign and begin their professional careers.

“It was a good day,” Deggs said. “I’m really happy for those guys.”

+2 Armed with new-found confidence, Spencer Arrighetti ready to shine for Cajuns After Spencer Arrighetti’s debut for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Louisiana Tech, there are several groups that would find i…

Last summer, Arrighetti’s year at Navarro Junior College was shortened by COVID-19 as he rebounded from a rough freshman season at TCU. All of his focus was on making a good impression on UL’s coaching staff in the fall.

“Where I was at a year ago after the COVID season until now … I just had no idea what was about to happen,” said Arrighetti, who was 7-6 with a 3.12 ERA this season while allowing 69 hits, 29 walks and striking out 91 in 83-2/3 innings in 13 starts.

Deep down, however, he felt things changing. The short junior college trip rekindled his love for the game, and pitching in the Northwoods Summer League began reshaping his goals.

“So much has changed in the last 12 months,” Arrighetti said. “Going to the (summer ball) where I realized I loved the game and that I really want to play it for a long, long time.

“I just did everything I could to put myself in position to get a starting job. I’m just really thankful for that opportunity (UL) gave me to be a starter.”

Cooke, meanwhile, was 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in just 12-2/3 innings during the Cajuns’ shortened season. His role on the Cajuns was completely up in the air.

“A year ago, there’s no way I thought I’d be here, but I’m here now and I’m happy about it,” Cooke said.

+3 Connor Cooke overcomes countless obstacles in achieving star pitcher status for Cajuns Only those who know him best can fully appreciate the many obstacles UL sophomore pitcher Connor Cooke overcame to being named a first-team Al…

After a rough first outing on the opening weekend at Tulane, Cooke delivered a dominant season in going 7-3 with a 2.03 ERA, only giving up 44 hits in 79-2/3 innings with 37 walks and 90 strikeouts. Opponents only hit .157 against him.

“Cooke is a little stick of dynamite,” Deggs said. “His bread and butter is that breaking pitch. His slider and his changeup are tremendous. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around.”

While Cooke said he had no real indication the Blue Jays would be the team selecting him, Arrighetti had a good feeling it would be Houston.

“I kind of knew I would be picked somewhere in the fifth, sixth or seventh round,” Arrighetti said. “I had a really good idea that the Astros were interested in him. (Astros scout Landon Townsley) really did a great job of communicating with me.

“I felt good about the chances of the Astros drafting me. I just felt so good all along about the fit with the Astros.”

Going to high school at Cinco Ranch High in Katy, Arrighetti regularly attended Astros games and took part in the franchise's first world championship parade in 2017.

“I can’t tell you how many times I envisioned myself pitching on that mound at Minute Maid Park,” he said. “And now getting drafted by the Astros, it’s really a feeling unmatched. It’s the happiest moment of my life.”

Arrighetti, a 6-foot-2, 186-pounder said the Astros “like my compete and how I command the ball. They liked my four-pitch mix.”

For Cooke, a 6-1, 203-pounder from Sulphur, getting drafted was an extra emotional moment, stirring up memories of his father Fredrick’s untimely death in 2016.

“It means a lot,” Cooke said. “I feel like my Dad would be real proud of me, and that sits well with me.”

Neither pitcher has been told where their summer seasons will begin.

“I’d really like to see those guys have great summers and one day get a chance to pitch in the big leagues,” Deggs said.