It’s hard to blame them.

Once pool play in last weekend’s Baylor Invitational concluded with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on fire at 3-0, it was hard for coach Gerry Glasco and his team to avoid thinking big.

After all, the bats were clicking, outscoring the three foes 36-5 with two run-rule games to run the team’s record to 14-0 on the season.

So imagine the shock waves when the Cajuns promptly dropped consecutive games to finish out the tournament, getting outscored 9-4 in the process.

“The kids took it hard,” Glasco said. “I took it hard. We were really disappointed. Maybe, we all took it too hard.”

At the time, Glasco admitted his team wasn’t focused on losing and quite possibly, didn’t handle that first loss – 5-1 to North Texas, which was 0-3 in pool play – very well heading into the Sunday rematch with host Baylor, which beat the Cajuns 4-3 in eight innings.

“As good as we were going offensively, you feel so confident,” Glasco said. “I think maybe we weren’t prepared for the adversity.”

The goal was to make the trip to Norman, Oklahoma the following weekend without a loss on the season.

“Looking back, you’d have to say no, we didn’t handle it well,” Glasco admitted. “I know the kids were really disappointed after the first loss, because as silly as it seems to say, when you’re 14-0, you’re having kids and you’re having coaches dreaming about getting into next weekend at Oklahoma undefeated.

“I had a thought after Friday night when we played so well, ‘Man, we might be able to get to Oklahoma actually undefeated.’ Maybe that was a mistake, but those thoughts were there.”

In hindsight, perhaps it made more sense than those on the outside looking in figured. Glasco’s team has understandably been on an emotional roller coaster since the tragic death of his daughter and assistant coach Geri Ann on Jan. 24.

“I think this team was riding on a lot of emotion,” Glasco offered. “The kids have been through a lot and were wanting to win. They’ve got a lot of motivation to win and putting a lot of extra pressure on themselves to win, because of everything they’ve been through in the last month.

“So it makes sense to me that after the first loss, we went from a really high to a really low moment. I wish I could talk to them again before game two. I’d say things maybe a little differently.”

It was apparent in his Monday press luncheon that Glasco was shocked by the loss to North Texas, but more frustrated by the subsequent setback to Baylor on Sunday.

“I hate that loss, but you also can’t over-dramatize it,” he said.

The Cajuns, who dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 in the national polls at 14-2, will now try to regroup against the likes of No. 25 Oregon State (12-2) and No. 4 Oklahoma (13-2) at the Oklahoma Courtland Marriott Tournament on March 1-3.

“You always try to learn from a loss, because that’s the only thing you can do,” Glasco said. “But we definitely have to bounce back better the next we lose. We have to respond better. We have to respond better to Sunday’s loss at Baylor.

“Road trips weaken you each night you stay in a strange hotel, eating meals that aren’t exactly catered to your best interest as an athlete, the road trips wear you down a little bit. We wore down. I expected that to happen, but I thought we’d be good enough that we could overcome it.”

On the field, Glasco is focused on improving the mental side of the game.

“Really stay resilient, stay attacking,” he said. “I thought we got a little tentative at the plate. We lost our aggressiveness. If you look back at the first loss, we only had three hits and we didn’t draw walks like we need to. Walks are a big part of our game.

“We had one stolen base, so I really wanted to be aggressive against Baylor. We stole seven bases, so I was aggressive on the basepaths but we weren’t aggressive at the plate.”