1. Run the ball!
It’s totally understandable for UL’s coaches to enter Saturday’s game with the mindset that the passing game would be essential to win. After all, South Alabama’s defense was only allowing 55 rushing yards a game. But the Cajuns ran it effectively throughout the first half. UL had 11 runs of 10 or more yards out of 30 true carries. Especially in the rain, that’s just not enough running.
2. Kickers are precious
This contest was the latest example of how important it is to have a kicker. The Cajuns came within a foot of losing a game by one point Saturday after missing an extra point and two field goals. South Alabama, meanwhile, missed two extra points, a potential game-winning field goal and then had to go for a two-point conversion because of the botched extra points … and lost by two points.
3. D-line stepped up big
Early on when the defense forced four punts and a failed fake punt, the defensive line was getting intense pressure on Jags’ quarterback Jake Bentley. Then when, it appeared the Jaguars had seized all the momentum and control of the line of scrimmage, the defensive front kept South Alabama from gashing it. The result was a sack on a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter and a failed fourth down from the UL 4.on the next possession..