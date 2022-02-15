You can hear it in his voice.
UL coach Matt Deggs just can’t wait for the 2022 season for his Ragin’ Cajuns.
His first two seasons back in Lafayette didn’t go as planned, largely due to the many COVID-19 complications.
So Deggs wants nothing more than a Russo Park filled with loud and crazy UL fans and for the Cajuns to get off to a red-hot start.
There’s one potential obstacle to those plans.
Beginning with this weekend’s season-opening home series against No. 14-ranked UC-Irvine Anteaters, the Cajuns’ schedule will be more than challenging.
“We do,” Deggs agreed to the assessment of a tough schedule.
In the second weekend, UL will travel to Round Rock to meet the likes of Indiana, as well as two top five teams in Stanford and Arkansas.
Farther down the road, there’s series against Houston and Southern Mississippi, not to mention how competitive all the state schools are in mid-week games.
“You want to test yourself,” Deggs said. “True competitors want to play great competition. They want to test themselves as much as they can, as often as they can and as soon as they can. I don’t want us going out with a false sense of confidence either way.
“You’ve got to play the long game. The game of baseball is not a 40-yard dash. It’s more of a half mile. You want to keep getting as the season goes and UCI will definitely test us.”
The mental side begins with overcoming opening-weekend jitters.
“The boys are excited,” Deggs said. “That’ll be a huge part of it, being able to manage that. That’s the case with everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re 35 or 25 or 18. You get the same feelings on opening day. That’s what makes it special.”
The next step is handling the potential ups and downs emotionally of such a rugged slate.
“You’ve got to be extremely tough-minded with a lot of mental tenacity,” Deggs said. “More than anything, you have to have strong voices in the club house and strong leaders that understand this is a game of highs and lows and yesterday’s gone, tomorrow isn’t promised, all you’ve got is today. You’ve got a chance to be great today.
“In a schedule like this or in the big leagues, it’s day to day every day. .
So we’re going to have to stay in the moment – find ways to execute, find ways to win, gain some momentum and traction from that and get rolling.”
To make the early-season schedule even tougher on paper is the Cajuns open Sun Belt play with two upper-division teams in Troy and defending league champion South Alabama.
“It will definitely pay dividends down the road,” Deggs said. “I can guarantee you this, when we get do get to the postseason, we’re not going to be shocked by anything, just because of our schedule.
“This is a regional team. There’s no doubt about it, health-permitting obviously.
This schedule will leather us up a little bit. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we expect to win. We’ll find a way. We always have. You may get knocked on your butt a couple of times, but we’ll get right back up. It will pay off April, May and June.”
With all of that said, don’t expect the UL players to be intimidated.
“I really think it motivates us,” UL third baseman Tyler Robertson said. “We see all of these top programs. They get all the publicity. Coach says we’re nobodies, so we want to come in and just prove to them how much hard work we’ve put in.
“We want to prove people wrong and show them that we deserve to be there. It doesn’t put any fear in us or anything like that. We want to take down these top dogs. That’s what we work for. That’s what we’re striving to do.”
Win or lose, Deggs plans on this year’s Cajuns squad being the most exciting yet.
“Our biggest hope is with a lot of the restrictions lifted pertaining to the global pandemic is that we get back to the business of packing this place out again and getting the full support of Cajun Nation behind these guys,” Deggs said.
“That’s something that really none of them have truly experienced. It’s going to be a team worthy of that. They’re going to be very, very loveable very, very quick.”