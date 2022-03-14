With longtime starting quarterback Levi Lewis no longer around, UL football fans will have to get used to the new crop of quarterback options.
Well, if comparisons work for you, then maybe senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin’s got a few for you that might at least explain the basic personality traits for the Cajuns’ stable of quarterbacks.
“They’re all ballers,” Lumpkin said. “They all bring their own play style.”
And their unique demeanors.
“Chandler is a good guy, great guy,” said Lumpkin, who said he uses nicknames to bond with teammates. “He’s got a chip on his shoulder. I call him Baker Mayfield. Chip on his shoulder. He’s always wants to prove people wrong.”
How about Ben Wooldridge?
“Ben, kind of older,” Lumpkin suggested. “So me and Ben are on the level of maturity. We’re just old vets. Ben prepares, he’s got a great preparation. He’s like an Aaron Rodgers or a Tom Brady.”
There’s a comparison for Lance Legendre as well.
“Lance is like Lamar (Jackson),” he said. “Lance is like a freak athlete – runs fast, big and strong … he’s everything.”
Hunter Herring?
“A Trevor Lawrence, he’s got poise.”
Lumpkin even has first impressions on true freshman Zeon Chriss.
“He has great instincts,” he said.
Those who left
According to senior team leader Andre Jones, the UL players that returned from an offseason of such turnover don’t hold any bitter feelings.
After UL beat Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt Conference crown, a group of Cajuns with eligibility remaining decided to move on.
Kyren Lacy and Mekhi Garner went to LSU, Emani Bailey left for TCU, Montrell Johnson, O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites departed for Florida and Lorenzo McCaskill hasn’t officially landed elsewhere just yet.
As Jones puts it, it’s no different than if a player gets injured.
“We felt reflective,” Jones explained. “When coach (Billy) Nape (Napier) left, we were happy. You get an opportunity in life to better yourself, go … shoot for it. Everybody’s got a different path in life.
“We’re happy for people. Our attitude hasn’t changed. Next man up.”
Will need roster
Even those UL fans who paid close attention to the Cajuns last season might need to buy a roster for spring game on April 9.
In addition to the many newcomers, there’s quite a long list of returning players – some of them standouts – with different jersey numbers this season.
On offense, running back Chris Smith is switching from 21 to 13, running back Terrence Williams 30 to 23, tight end Neal Johnson 87 to 9, quarterback Chandler Fields 16 to 18, wide receiver Kaleb Carter 26 to 16 and wide receiver Jacob Bernard 86 to 4.
On defense, cornerback Eric Garror 19 to 7, cornerback Jalen Clark 34 to 20, safety Patrick Mensah 13 to 22, linebacker A.J. Riley 95 to 19 and linebacker Jasper Williams 38 to 18.
Also, it’s not official yet but safety Brandon Bishop is expected to move from 25 to 2.
Time to experiment
There figure to be plenty of new concepts flying around the coaching meetings this spring for the Cajuns.
In addition to the complete newcomers to the coaching staff, several familiar faces are in different roles this time around.
For example, Matt Bergeron is now the running backs coach and Mike Guiliani is the outside linebacker coach.
Moreover, Jorge Munoz returns to UL after stints at LSU and Baylor, while LaMar Morgan is back as the defensive coordinator after time at Houston and Vanderbilt.
“I believe the spring is time to try things,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You throw some things on the wall and you see it in action and if it doesn’t work or it doesn’t fit, you can add, delete, subtract, kind of however you want to do it.
“Having some familiarity here with those guys that have been around, I think it helps a lot.”