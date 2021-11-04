How do they do it?

It’s not like the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns purpose to play so many close games.

And yet, it just keeps happening.

The good news for UL fans that haven’t run out of blood-pressure medicine yet is their Cajuns are really good at winning those nailbiters.

Thursday’s 21-17 win over Georgia State was the fifth one-score victory for the Cajuns this season.

Last year, UL won six times in close games in finishing 10-1.

Since the start of the 2018 season, the Cajuns are 14-3 in one-score games.

“Tonight’s game is a direct reflection of the relationships we’ve got in the building,” UL coach Billy Napier said after the win. “We’ve got an unbelievable group of kids, man. We’ve got a veteran group. The staff did a terrific job from a leadership standpoint. I thought the kids really kept their poise.

“Certainly a lot of ups and downs tonight, a lot of mistakes, a lot of ugly ball. Easily could have splintered tonight.”

While playing games down to the final drive isn’t by design, developing the method of how to win those tight contests certainly is.

In Napier’s mind, it starts with his team understanding the game.

“One of the things I’m really impressed with with our team is you don’t have to explain what happened, why we didn’t get the result we wanted,” Napier said. “They know. We’ve worked extremely hard around here to develop football IQ. We teach our systems at a high level. They understand why we’re doing what we’re doing and how they should do it.

“When something happens, they know. Hey, this is why we didn’t the result we need there.”

Napier hammers home conviction about going for it on fourth down after comeback win If there was any lingering doubt, it’s now official after UL’s 21-17 comeback win over Georgia State on Thursday at Cajun Field.

So while the fans may be panicking in the stands when things don’t go well, apparently that’s not happening on the sidelines.

“We’ve been together for a long time,” UL linebacker A.J. Riley said. “We know each other. We know all our strengths and weaknesses. I just know we’ve got that special bond that you usually don’t have. Just stick together and we play for each other.

“I think that’s the number one thing why we have resiliency. We stick together no matter what. We’ve always have each other’s back.”

Instead, coaches can even go to players to make adjustments.

“Again, I can’t say enough … we’ve got coaches on the field,” Napier said. “We’ve got a lot of bright kids on the field that really work hard at studying the game.

“I had conversations with Shane Vallot at halftime about what run concepts we need to go to as a result of how they’re playing us … they get it.”

In the end, it’s all about those one or two adjustments that make the difference.

In Thursday’s game, not only was Georgia State stuffing UL’s running game early, but also blanketing the Cajuns’ pass plays, especially on fourth down.

“Same thing can be said for the way they were matching some of our patterns,” Napier said. “We went to a couple concepts that got open there. After the turnover, we hit one of those that we felt like would be good based off the coverage they were playing.

“It’s a game of adjustments. Every week, you’ve got to show up based off the way they’re going to defend you.”

The coaching staff’s aggressive approach also helps apparently. For example, Napier’s players love consistently going for it on fourth down.

“Personally, I enjoy going for it on fourth down,” wide receiver Peter LeBlanc said. “I think it shows that coach Napier has a lot of confidence in us that we can get it done in crunch time. Even when you don’t get it, I think it just doesn’t go your way, but we knew we needed touchdowns in that area, so we were going to go for it and try to get a touchdown. I don’t think we were trying to settle for a field goal.”

Balance is another key to winning close games. Sometimes it’s the offense, sometimes the defense or like last year at UAB or Iowa State, it was the return game.

“I would like to think that we’re built to play team football,” Napier said. “We play good offense here, we play really good defense here and we work extremely hard to be sound in the kicking game and make game-changing plays.

“We believe in team football. I’m going to call the plays, I’m in charge of offense, but we’re going to play a brand of football that complements the defense and the kicking game. We can be not so good in a certain area and still win, because we’re strong in all three areas.”