Calais, Ragas battle for position
By Bruce Brown
Special to The Advocate
Is it time for gumbo in Los Angeles?
A pair of former UL Ragin' Cajun running backs - Raymond Calais and Trey Ragas - are battling for roster spots with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.
Both saw action in Saturday night's 29-22 Rams exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Calais rushed eight times for 31 yards, while Ragas had four attempts for nine yards.
Since NFL teams don't like to expose their front-line players for practice games, they often see what backups can do in game situations.
That was the case on Saturday, as Cam Akers was held out of action. Darrell Henderson is another who did not play.
Calais, who led Cecilia High School to the LHSAA State Track title as a senior, brings speed to the equation.
He had two kickoff return touchdowns in one game for the Cajuns, averaged 7.8 yards per carry at UL with 1,845 yards on 236 attempts. and had 2,593 yards on kick returns from 2016 through 2019.
He was originally picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was traded to the Rans.
Calais was on the Rams' roster in 2021, showing enough potential for them to keep him despite his spending the season on the injured list.
Ragas was more the power back at UL. From 2017 through 2019, he gained 3,572 yards on 596 carries and scored 38 touchdowns. He also had 49 receptions for 427 yards and five TDs.
Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent last season, Ragas got one regular-season carry for nine yards, but was released on May 5. The Rams signed him on July 29.
The Rams host the Houston Texans on Friday, and both Calais and Ragas are aiming to get back on the field.
In other news involving ex-Cajuns, wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley had one reception for five yards on just one target in Cleveland's 24-13 win over Jacksonville.