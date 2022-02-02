Since new UL football coach Michael Desormeaux got the job in early December, a lot has happened to the roster.
Seven players from last year’s 13-1 team that finished No. 16 nationally left the program via the transfer portal, which altered the depth chart in certain spots.
After adding four more prospects to the roster on national signing day Wednesday, Desormeaux is comfortable with where his program stands heading into the spring season.
“Of course, there are curve balls that happened, but that’s life,” he said. “Were there some things that we didn’t foresee happening? Well, sure, but the response and the way we attacked it after was exactly what I thought would happen.
“I’m proud of where we are right now. If you would have told me this in December when I got the job, I would have said, ‘Heck yeah, I’ll take that.’ So 100% happy with where we’re at.”
On Wednesday, the Cajuns signed Franklin High quarterback Zylan Perry, Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson, Pineville High offensive lineman Kaden Moreau and Opelousas High offensive lineman Trent Murphy.
At 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, Perry was recruited as a running back.
“I think Zylan is someone who’s really exciting,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve got a soft spot for high school quarterbacks who are good athletes. The guy does everything for them. He throws it, runs it, he returns kicks. He’s got a lot of position flexibility.
“He’s a guy that you just watch him and he’s continually making plays — play after play after play. You go down Highway 90 when you get to Iberia Parish all the way through, everyone in that area talks about Zylan Perry.”
This past season, Perry threw for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for more than 1,600 yards and 16 more scores. He also picked off five passes and returned two for touchdowns.
Robertson may be able to help the Cajuns even quicker.
The 6-2, 190-pound wide receiver was a Class 5A all-stater for the state champion Broncos after catching 61 passes for 1,149 yards with 13 touchdowns during his senior season.
“Body type and really skill set … you just see so much Ja’Marcus Bradley in him,” Desormeaux said. “The maturity level, just a smooth operator. He really understands the game. He’s physical. He’s big enough to play on the outside and physical enough to play in the slot, and he’s fast enough to take the top off. He’s got a little bit of everything. He’s really an all-around type receiver, and I think the flexibility in positions gives him an opportunity to have a chance to play early on.”
Like Perry, Moreau and Murphy were Acadiana area prospects who were always on UL’s radar, but the Cajuns figured they might not have room for.
“Early on, we didn’t have a whole lot of room,” Desormeaux said. “Then as things progressed, there was no denying that we needed to go and try to get this guy (Perry) to be a part of what we’re doing here.”
Murphy originally committed to McNeese and Perry to Nicholls.
“Trent’s incredibly athletic,” Desormeaux said of Murphy. “A lot of these guys, what I would tell you is turn on the tape and go look at their highlights. He’s long, a really, really smart kid. Academically, he’s in great shape. He knows exactly what he wants to be. He’s got an idea of what he wants to do and major in for his future career.
"He’s really impressive maturity-wise. His family is unbelievable. He’s a high-character kid. He fits the mold.”
Also courting the 6-3, 285-pound Moreau were Louisiana Tech and Tulsa.
“For example, Kaden Moreau came to both of our camps and we saw him at LSU’s camp,” UL recruiting coordinator Tim Leger said. “We thought the guy had an offer-able grade for a really long time. We just had no room for the guy.
“With the things that transpired, we were able to go get that guy.”
UL also helped the offensive line in the transfer portal with the addition of 6-3, 318-pound Michigan State offensive lineman James Ohonba.
Desormeaux said having friends on the Spartans’ staff helped his staff feel comfortable with adding the graduate to the fold.
“The more research we did, the more he seemed like our type of guy,” he said. “We as a staff fell in love with him and he hit it off with the players. It worked out that way. We didn’t have a prior relationship with him, so normally we don’t go that route. But we mutual friends that we felt really, really good about the reports we were getting back on him. There was a level of comfort in that. Once we got to meet him, it was kind of a no-brainer for us.”
Those five were added to the eight players UL signed in December, including four on offense and four on defense.
The offensive prospects were quarterback Zeon Chriss, tight end Terrance Carter, offensive tackle Bryant Williams and wide receiver Jaydon Johnson. The defensive signees were cornerback Lorenzell Dubose, linebacker Kailep Edwards, safety Damon Youngblood and junior-college defensive lineman Marcus Wiser.
“We’re proud of the past without a doubt, but we’re really excited about the future, too,” Desormeaux said.
UL Signing Day Class
February Signees
OL Kaden Moreau (6-3, 285) Pineville
OL Trent Murphy (6-2, 271) Opelousas
RB Zylan Perry (5-10, 187) Franklin
WR Charles Robertson (6-0, 186) Baton Rouge
December Signees
TE Terrance Carter (6-1, 249) Killeen, Texas
QB Zeon Chriss (6-1, 198) Baton Rouge
CB Lorenzell Dubose (5-11, 178), Monroe
LB Kailep Edwards (6-0, 223) Wallace
WR Jaydon Johnson (6-1, 213) Missouri City, Texas
OL Bryant Williams (6-7, 323) Lake Charles
DL Marcus Wiser (6-1, 290) Corpus Christi, Texas
S Damon Youngblood (5-9, 181) McKinney, Texas
Transfer Portal
OL James Ohonba, 6-3, 318, Stockbridge, Ga.