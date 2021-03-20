The signs just continue to get worse and worse for the No. 15-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.
In the previous two days, the Cajuns got wins but had to score a tone of runs to achieve those road win over Texas and UT-Arlington.
On Saturday, the Cajuns lost 8-3 to UTA. UL stranded 13 runners, and the 4-16 UTA Mavericks evened the Sun Belt Conference series.
The Cajuns dropped to 15-6. The rubber game will be at noon Sunday.
The most disturbing aspects of Saturday’s loss was UL ace Summer Ellyson and poor defensive play.
Ellyson dropped to 5-4 on the season after allowing eight runs (six earned), eight hits, three walks and struck out six in 5-2/3 innings.
The Mavericks scored two in the first inning and five more in the second to seize a 7-1 lead right off the bat.
Another error at the hot corner got the first run home, and Courtney Ogle’s RBI single gave UTA the lead for good.
In the second, an outfield error ignited a big frame that also included an RBI double by Aileen Garcia, an Ogle RBI single and a two-run triple by Kenedy Hines.
Offensively, the Cajuns had their chances. Melissa Mayeux doubled and scored on Ciara Bryan’s double in the fourth to cut the lead to 7-2. Jade Gortarez added an RBI double to bring the tying run to the plate, but the Cajuns stranded the bases loaded.
In the fifth, the Cajuns got runners on second and third with one out, but a popout and a groundout ended that threat.
UL finished with seven hits, made the game’s only three errors and stranded 13 runners to eight for UTA.