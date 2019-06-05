UL Athletics extends contract with Cox Sports TV
UL Athletics has announced a one-year extension of the two-year partnership both the Ragin’ Cajuns and Cox Sports Television (CST) entered into for the 2017-18 athletic season, extending the relationship through the 2019-20 campaign.
CST will broadcast a variety of UL Athletics home contests over the course of the 2019-20 season, including baseball, women’s basketball and softball. Games are often produced in-house by the Ragin’ Cajuns’ broadcast services department, which additionally serves as a training ground for University students interested in working in television.
UL Athletics’ additionally supplies weekly coaches show programming to CST throughout the year. Inside Louisiana Football, Inside Louisiana Basketball, Inside Louisiana Baseball and Inside Louisiana Softball featured highlights, head coach interviews, student-athlete features, and more, as viewers tuned in from around the country.