Coming off yet another Thursday mid-week game, many members of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program took full advantage of a busy weekend of football as spectators.

“I got a chance to watch a lot of football this weekend,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “It’s always good to get a chance to watch some ball. Certainly, we’re taking advantage of playing on Thursday. We gave the players a couple of days off. The staff was off Saturday, but I was in here grinding (Sunday for NFL games).”

Senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux later confirmed he watched the LSU-Alabama game Saturday … and he wasn’t alone.

Napier certainly endorsed the mental break for his squad.

Ragin' Cajuns almost perfect in road demolition of Coastal Carolina CONWAY, S.C. — The red-hot UL Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t perfect during their 48-7 road Sun Belt rout of Coastal Carolina on Thursday at Brooks Stadium.

“More than anything, you benefit from giving players a break, a little bit of a mental break,” Napier said. “Talking to a lot of our players, they spent time together. They watched college football and NFL football the last couple of days. Playing on these unique in-week games has been a positive for our team so far this year.

“I think we’ve benefited from the extra time and that’s not always necessarily grind-mode where you practicing and watching film the entire time. I think you space out the work. I think our kids have been mature enough. We just challenge them where when we hit the button and say ‘Go,’ you go.”

Beginning Monday, however, it’s back to a normal week for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-2, 4-1) as they prepare for a road trip to South Alabama at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

While the Jaguars are only 1-8 overall and 0-5 in league play so far this season, a lot remains on the line for the Cajuns.

+2 Foote: On this special night, even the few blemishes worked out well for the Cajuns CONWAY, S.C. — The home team might disagree, but yes, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns did a few things wrong during their 48-7 steamrolling of Coastal Ca…

For starters, a win could give the program its first undefeated road season since 1970. But more importantly, it would be the next big step in securing a return trip to the Sun Belt championship game.

For all the UL players who might have watched the 7-1 Saints suffer a bitter upset loss to the 1-7 Falcons on Sunday, perhaps a valuable lesson was learned during that time away from the practice field.

“Certainly on the road at their place where they’ve had some success, it’s about us having a great week and prep,” Napier said. “We’ve got some matchup issues and we’re going to have to really have a good plan. We’re going to have to go out and execute the plan.”

What provides some comfort to Napier is the mature approach his team has exhibited throughout the season.

Levi Lewis uses frustration to ignite career best passing day in rout of Coastal Carolina The closer to the finish line the UL Ragin’ Cajuns get, it appears the more focused junior Levi Lewis gets.

“I think these guys have really bought into the routine,” Napier said. “I think they understand the value of preparation. It can separate them from the opponent — the detail, the routine of whatever their position requires of them … from film study and going out and committing to make improvement fundamentally.

“And then I just think we’ve done a really good job of having a good plan and focusing on the things that are going to affect the game — being real technical in our approach.”

Certainly, South Alabama’s coaches shouldn’t have any issues getting their players’ attention after watching UL’s 48-7 demolition of Coastal Carolina last Thursday.

UL’s defense almost tossed a shutout and the offense looked as explosive as it has all season long with quarterback Levi Lewis passing for 296 yards and three scores on 26 of 30 passing.

“I think the execution probably,” Napier said may have opened some eyes around the Sun Belt. “I don’t know if the plays were much different, but I think the execution level was much more. We struck when we had chances to strike. We hit the guys that were open. It is what it is. I think that’s a product of we do have balance. That’s who we want to be. We want to be a balanced operation.”