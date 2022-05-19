Clemson Regional Schedule
(All times Central)
Friday's games
Game 1: Clemson vs. UNC-Wilmington, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Auburn vs. Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7: (if necessary) 1:30 p.m.
It took a while for the staff, pitchers and especially the loyal UL softball fans to embrace the notion.
And truthfully, some probably still haven’t.
For most of the program’s three decades of success, one ace pitcher has carried the load as the Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for NCAA regional play.
From day one, however, first-year pitching coach Justin Robichaux had a different strategy in mind. He envisioned it truly being a staff.
The idea was creating a scenario where no one arm would have to carry UL throughout the postseason. It worked well in cruising through the Sun Belt Tournament field.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday against No. 2-seeded Auburn in the Clemson Regional in South Carolina, Robichaux and the Cajuns will see how effective it is at the NCAA regional level.
“If you followed us through the fall, you saw that we have three pretty good arms top to bottom,” Robichaux said.
So that made him think and wonder and plan.
“I guess when I came the table with (head coach) Gerry (Glasco), I guess I mentioned to him, ‘Hey, I think we have a unique situation here,’” Robichaux explained. “I’m just blessed he gave me the opportunity to try something a little different.”
Then he sold it to the pitching staff.
“We had a conversation as a team, as a pitching staff,” he said. “I informed them if you just trust this process, I think we’ll go into regionals with a healthy three-headed monster kind of situation.”
Throughout the regular season, the coaching staff seemingly changed pitchers just for the sake of changing pitchers. For a fan base used to riding the one right arm of a Summer Ellyson, Jordan Wallace or Christina Hamilton, there was some culture shock.
When you make that many changes, there’s no way of hitting on all of them … or even the vast majority.
“I’m going to be wrong more than I’m right,” Robichaux admitted. “Sometimes I was right and the majority of times, I was wrong.”
But that was OK. That was part of it. Right or wrong, it was part of the plan.
Essentially, it was all about getting Meghan Schorman, Kandra Lamb and Sam Landry comfortable in any role – as starters, relievers and closers.
“If you look back to the beginning of the year, I think we’ve done that for the most part,” Robichaux said. “Their innings for the most part are kind of evened out. The beautiful part of that is they can come in at any time in the game to change momentum, which I think is a blessing.
“At the end of the day, I don’t know how many teams in the country have that luxury.”
Of late, Schorman has taken the lead, despite ironically being the only one of the three-headed monster left off the all-Sun Belt team.
The Kentucky transfer is 15-4 with a 1.73 ERA, allowing 92 hits, 33 walks and striking out 165 in 121.2 innings.
“Her background, she’s comes from the SEC,” Robichaux said of Schorman. “She’s thrown in big games before. You can watch her as she takes the mound, she wants the ball. She’s got a warrior’s mentality. To see her progression to where she started to where we are now is the fun part of being a coach.
“But we have two other serious arms on the other side with Kandra Lamb and Sam Landry. We’re just blessed to have that caliber of staff, particularly going into this type of tournament.”
Landry was next in innings pitched, going 20-3 with a 2.15 ERA while allowing 80 hits, 47 walks and striking out 145 in 117 innings.
Lamb currently stands 9-4 with a 1.96 ERA, yielding only 56 hits, 34 walks and striking out 146 in 100 innings.
All three have had their ups and their downs during the season. Schorman sports the lowest ERA, Landry has the most wins and Lamb has allowed the fewest hits.
UL’s staff will be facing a potent Auburn offense Friday that is hitting .303 with 335 runs, 79 doubles, 17 triples, 84 homers and 66 stolen bases on the season.
Carlee McCondichie (.346, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs), Makalya Packer (.328, 9 HRs, 20 RBIs, 18 SBs) and Sydney Cox (.328, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs) lead the way.
“We have to make the routine plays and eliminate the extra bases,” UL assistant coach Lacy Prejean said. “After watching a lot of video, Auburn plays a lot like us offensively. They have power and they have speed. So if we can eliminate free bases and shut their running game down by getting head, we’ll have a good chance of winning.”