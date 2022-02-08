The UL Ragin’ Cajuns return to the Cajundome on Thursday in hopes of erasing the memories of a frustrating 1-3 homestand.
The problem is, coming to town are the two Texas teams, which swept the Cajuns during their visit to the Lone Star State.
The weekend begins at 7 p.m. Thursday against Texas State, before taking on UTA at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We should have won both games,” UL coach Bob Marlin said of the last two home losses to Georgia State and Georgia Southern. “We had the opportunity to win both games. Turnovers got us in both games and free throws. We’ll be ready to play.”
The Cajuns (now 10-11, 5-6) lost at Texas State 72-68 on Jan. 15 despite leading by as much as 12 points in the contest, but 20 turnovers sunk UL in the end. The back-and-fourth contest had nine lead changes and was tied 12 times.
Jordan Brown had 18 points and 16 rebounds in the loss, while Kobe Julien had 17 points. Caleb Asberry led all scorers with 22 points in the comeback win.
“Texas State has a good basketball team,” Marlin said. “They’re good offensively and good defensively. They’ve got three all-conference picks that play for them that we’ll have to deal with.”
Texas State is 15-6 overall and 6-3 in league play.
Brown has been on a roll since that with three games of 20 or more points since then.
“He’s scoring the ball,” Marlin said of Brown. “He’s done a good job there. We’re trying to get his defense to be more consistent. He’s worked hard in practice this last week. He had to guard smaller players at Little Rock and at Arkansas State.
“He had to move his feet better and stay low. He and Theo have been working on that. I’ve seen some improvement in both of them.”
The UTA loss on Jan. 13 in Arlington was a little tougher to figure. Leading scorer David Azore didn’t play in that contest and neither did UL’s shot-blocking center Theo Akwuba.
Without Azore, Patrick Mwamba stepped up with 22 points and Javon Levi added 14.
The Mavs (9-13, 5-6) shot 71% from two-point range without Akwuba in the lineup.
“(With Akwuba) Teams don’t shoot 71% like Arlington did against us from 2,” Marlin said. “That doesn’t happen.”
In their last game, UL’s defense played well again, but 20 more turnovers spoiled an effort that limited Arkansas State to 39% shooting from the field. Prior to that game, the Red Wolves were 1-36 with shooting under 40% in the Mike Balado era.
“We’ve been really good defensively the last four games and should have won them all,” Marlin insisted.