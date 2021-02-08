For the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team, Monday’s 57-48 makeup-game victory over UT Arlington at the Cajundome was a test in patience.
It was a lot of frustration after followed by a little bit more followed by a huge sigh of relief.
The visiting Mavericks only led the game for 47 seconds in the game, but the Cajuns failed to put UTA away until the final minute.
“We’ll take it,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “Nothing has been pretty yet this year.”
While it wasn’t an offensive clinic, the game’s result was a thing of beauty for the Cajuns, who have now won nine straight games to improve to 10-5 overall and 9-1 in league play.
The nine-game streak is the longest conference winning streak in program history.
UTA entered the game in second place in the Sun Belt West and fell to 10-5 and 8-3.
“We’ve never really been the hunted,” Brodhead said. “We’ve always been hunted, man. Nine years of fighting and clawing to even get a win in conference. To try and get in the tournament was always a battle.”
UL returns home 3 p.m. Thursday to meet UL-Monroe, before heading to Monroe on Saturday. A win Thursday would mark the program's longest overall winning streak.
“Now, how are you going to handle it against a team that hasn’t won?” Brodhead said of UL-Monroe. “They’re playing hard, and they’re shooting the ball better, so we’ve got to make sure we stay consistent.”
Playing the biggest role in UL holding the lead despite the long scoring droughts was senior center Ty’Reona Doucet.
Before fouling out with 50.3 seconds on a second straight foul she didn’t approve of, Doucet scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field with eight rebounds.
“I knew I had to step up,” Doucet said. “In the last game, Sky (Goodwin) stepped up. I noticed they stopped doubling me, so it was one-on-one the whole game, and I knew I could score on everybody on the team. So I just carried the team basically.”
No other Cajun reached double figures. Makayia Hallmon came the closest with nine points. UL’s backcourt of Skyler Goodwin and Brandi Williams was a combined 2-of-15 from the field.
“It didn’t seem like Brandi and Sky were very confident,” Brodhead said. “They missed a couple. Brandi started the game not even looking to score. She was deferring and passing.”
After starting out hot with a 16-7 lead after one quarter, UL only scored five points in the second quarter.
“We just didn’t look comfortable on offense until the end when we got a little more aggressive,” Brodhead said.
But Goodwin did hit a clutch, driving layup with her left hand at 3:01 for a 47-44 lead and also hit both free throws with 29.1 seconds to virtually ice the win at 55-46.
Williams also made three free throws in the final 1:04 to help secure the win.
“I like the way we finished,” Brodhead said. “Some of it isn’t pretty.”
In addition to limiting UTA to 30.8% shooting from the field, the Cajuns forced 20 turnovers.
“It still works,” Brodhead said of his defense-first philosophy. “ESPN doesn’t like it. They want 100 points, but we take pride in defending. To keep somebody to 48, I’ll take that every night.”
UTA grabbed a brief lead at 34-32 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter, but Kim Burton’s putback and Hallmon’s 3-pointer to open the fourth gave UL the lead for good. Rebounding also helped UL pull out the win with a 38-36 edge in that category, thanks to seven apiece from Jomyra Mathis and Destiny McAfee.
“It’s a hard process to buy into these things — to get a team to buy into having to pressure the ball — being in help and taking charges,” Brodhead said. “That’s a tough thing to do. This team has really bought in thanks to Sky and Kim Burton. It’s hard for the naked eye to see what they’re doing in help, but they do a great job.”