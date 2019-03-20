If the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program is known for two positions in the NFL, it would have been place-kicker for a stretch and then defensive back.

So perhaps it was fitting when the NFL scouts were in Lafayette on Wednesday for UL’s annual pro day in preparation for the NFL draft, that two of their top prospects were a place-kicker in Kyle Pfau and a defensive back in Corey Turner.

In Texas, the tradition of the Cajuns kickers was well known in the 1970-1990s. First it was Rafael Septien from 1974-77 with the Dallas Cowboys and then Richie Cunningham wore the star on his helmet from 1989-92.

In his only true season of college ball this past year for the Cajuns, Pfau made 15 of 18 field goals with a long of 52 yards.

“My season, that was really the only year I ever played,” Pfau said. “I was pleased. I was able to help our team get to a bowl game and the conference championship game, so that was exciting.

“I did OK. It wasn’t my best day, but I’m happy. I have some more opportunities coming up moving forward. Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to get into the NFL.”

One advantage Pfau had was he wasn’t overly nervous with his prior experience witnessing NFL pro days, formerly at LSU and Oklahoma.

“I’ve seen all the pro days,” Pfau said. “I’ve seen head coaches come out to pro days. It wasn’t new to me but it was exciting to finally compete in it.”

Pfau was also ready after offseason workouts.

“The coolest thing is that I can finally do kicker workouts that are more kicker specific,” Pfau said. “When you’re with the team, you’re doing all the heavy lifting, not really kicker-specific stuff. I’m getting to do a lot of yoga, a lot of stretching stuff that’s more beneficial for a kicker.”

Turner, meanwhile, will try to carry on the legacy that includes such standouts as Ike Taylor, Charles Tillman, Todd Scott and Orlando Thomas.

“I talked to my agent after and he was like, ‘Everybody looked good today,’ ” Turner. “I put up some good numbers. I just hoping for an opportunity.

“I focused a lot on my speed. A lot of my work was based on my speed. That’s what I came out here focused on the most.”

As a senior, the 6-1, 204-pound Turner contributed 79 tackles, three stops behind the line, one sack and one interception.

The New Orleans native said he only needs a chance.

“I think I can be a great teammate on and off the field,” Turner said. “My character speaks a lot. I’m just a guy who’s going to come to a team and work every day.

“It would mean everything for me. I’ve been working for that my whole life. If I get invited, I guarantee you I’m going to put everything out there.”

Another potential defensive back is Jam Williams, largely due to his 4.4 speed.

“As of right now, I’m a DB, but that could change,” Williams said.

“I knew I run a little bit, so expected to come out and have a good one. I still didn’t run what I wanted to, but I had fun while doing it, so it was good. I was hoping for low 4.4s. I think it was 4.48 to 4.51 — so a little off.”