Playing against SEC competition is nothing unusual for UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier, who faced off with Mississippi State regularly in his five seasons on the staff at Alabama.
He vividly remembers one game in particular, in 2014 when Napier was in his second year as wide receivers coach and in his third year overall with the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs were 9-0 and in their fourth week as the country’s top team in the Associated Press poll.
“It seems like just yesterday that Mississippi State was ranked No. 1 in the country and came to Tuscaloosa,” Napier said of that Nov. 15 game that No. 5 Alabama won 25-20. “I thought coach (Dan) Mullen did an outstanding job. They did a good job recruiting and evaluating; they weren’t necessarily concerned with star ratings and recruited height, length, speed.”
Napier said those traits are still evident on the roster of this year’s 16th-ranked Bulldogs, who host the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday in Napier’s first road game as a head coach.
“They’ve got a good-looking team and a big, physical roster,” he said. “They’ve got 29 seniors, and most people think this is the best Mississippi State team they’ve had in the last eight or 10 years. Coach (Joe) Moorhead inherited a great group … I think everybody saw that when they went on the road and beat Kansas State in a quality environment, on the road against a good opponent.”
The Bulldogs (2-0) took their biggest road win over a Power Five non-conference foe in 45 years Saturday when they dismantled the Wildcats 31-10 and climbed two spots in the rankings. MSU had rolled past outmanned Stephen F. Austin 63-6 in its home opener.
The Cajuns (1-0) were one of only three FBS teams nationally, and the only one in the south, to have an open date Saturday following their easy 49-17 home win over Grambling one week earlier. Napier said his squad made some strides in the open week in his Monday press gathering. The team practiced Sunday night following their final Saturday off until December.
“Our players and staff have done a good job maximizing our time relative to the bye week,” he said. “We got quality work done two days last week on some future opponents and worked on developing quality depth. We turned the page to Mississippi State on Thursday, and I liked the intensity to detail and urgency that we saw last night.”
Saturday’s game is the first of two meetings against SEC opponents this year, with the Cajuns set for a Sept. 29 trip to Alabama. UL-Lafayette, which is 0-42 against SEC teams (the Cajuns' 1996 win over Texas A&M came before the Aggies joined the SEC), is playing SEC competition for the seventh straight year and facing two SEC teams for the second straight year.
Napier pointed at last year’s game at A&M, one the Cajuns led 21-14 at halftime before falling 45-21 after starting quarterback Jordan Davis was injured.
“The good thing about this team that we have is they played on the road against two SEC opponents last year and experienced some success,” Napier said. “They went into the locker room at Texas A&M ahead. That’s a positive. We have a group of players that experienced that. They’ve been in these battles before and they know what to expect.”
Familiar face
The coach who led the Cajuns into that A&M game last year will be in Mississippi State’s coaches box Saturday. Mark Hudspeth was fired Dec. 3 after seven years as the Cajuns’ boss, and first-year coach Moorhead hired the Mississippi native as associate head coach and tight ends coach Dec. 14.
“I’ve said this publicly, and I really believe this,” Napier said Monday, “I think UL is a better place because of what coach Hudspeth was able to accomplish. With the success he had early here and the efforts he put into things like facility improvements, what he established, everyone would agree this is a better program because of what he accomplished here.”
Hudspeth guided the Cajuns to their first four Division I bowl appearances in 2011-14 with four straight 9-4 seasons, and his team became the first in NCAA history to win the same bowl game four straight years with wins in the New Orleans Bowl. But UL-Lafayette slumped to 4-8, 6-7 and 5-7 his last three seasons and also was hit with NCAA sanctions. Napier was hired two weeks after Hudspeth’s dismissal.
Magnolia State return
The Cajuns have eight players on their roster who are natives of Mississippi, including two of last year’s top three receivers, junior Ja’Marcus Bradley (Ackerman) and senior Keenan Barnes (Madison), along with returning running back Jordan Wright (Pearl), two-year nose tackle starter LaDarrius Kidd (Gulfport) and starting defensive end Bennie Higgins (Greenwood).
In addition, UL-Lafayette has three newcomers from Mississippi junior colleges, including linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, and an Ole Miss transfer in starting defensive end Garrald McDowell.
“I’m excited for those guys to go play in their home state,” Napier said. “It’s not different than when they played at Ole Miss last year (a 50-22 loss to the Rebels). They’ve been through that, so it’s not their first rodeo when it comes to that.
“The big message is it’s not about all that stuff. All those things that are emotional can be a positive, but they also can be a distraction. We need to do the work this week so that when it comes time and you want to perform well in front of your family, you can do that.”
Primetime at Cajun Field
UL-Lafayette's Sept. 22 home game with Coastal Carolina, the Cajuns' Sun Belt Conference opener, was given a 6 p.m. time slot when the conference revealed times and TV assignments Monday.
The game will air online on ESPN+.
Coastal will have some extra rest for the game. The Chanticleers' scheduled game Saturday at Campbell in Blues Creek, North Carolina, was moved up to 1 p.m. Wednesday in hopes it can be played before Hurricane Florence makes landfall on the east coast later this week.