Sun Belt Conference Championship tickets became available to the public at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Cajuns will play Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cajun Field. It's the first time UL has hosted and a win would be the first outright conference championship for the Cajuns since 1950.

"I think it is a big deal. I do," Coach Billy Napier said after the Cajuns 42-14 win at Liberty on Saturday. "We talked to the team yesterday about trying to win today and trying to secure the opportunity at the final game to clinch homefield advantage."

Tickets are $35 and $25 for general admission and are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Cajundome box office. UL students will still be able to attend free of charge with a student ID.

It’s going to be an historic day for our entire community – Lafayette, Louisiana and all of Acadiana," Napier said. "This needs to be one of those days that people remember for the rest of their life. We need to the people to come from all of the communities out in Acadiana. Get in the car, buy a ticket and don’t just buy a ticket. Buy a ticket and come sit in it. Let’s have a heck of a day at 2:30 on national television and watch our kids compete their tails off."