1. Seesaw battle at its best
It’s no consolation for disappointed UL fans, but Coastal’s 30-27 win Wednesday was actually a textbook example of an exciting seesaw battle. Each time one offense scored, the other offense responded. Each time one defense stepped up, the other one answered. Each time one team committed a key penalty, the opposition followed with one of its own.
2. Just too many close calls
To expect UL to develop any level of consistency with its ever-changing schedule is probably a tough ask. But because of the lack of consistency – potentially because of the wacky schedule – the Cajuns have endured three nailbiting games in a row. Coach Billy Napier’s crew survived the first two in overtime and on a last-second field goal, but the third time was the charm for the opposition. Just too many close calls.
3. Tackling seemed to be biggest victim of long layoff
After not playing for almost three weeks, UL’s offense wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t bad either. The Cajuns were balanced with 240 yards rushing and 173 passing for 413 total yards. The tackling, however, wasn’t up to par. Much of that was due to how hard Coastal’s running backs ran, but far too many missed tackles led to the Chanticleers finishing 9-of-15 on third down.