In Thursday’s 49-14 demolition of Ohio at Cajun Field, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns partied on ESPN like it was … well, 2019.

The Cajuns had one of the nation’s elite rushing attacks that season with only one rushing performance under 155 yards in 14 games.

Through two games so far this season, UL’s running game had only mustered 166 total yards.

That narrative dramatically changed in this game with the Cajuns steamrolling Ohio’s defense to the tune of 312 rushing yards.

That led to the Cajuns collecting 573 total yards in the game.

“We had to play violent tonight,” UL freshman running back Emani Bailey said after the win. “That was the big thing we were working on in practice. Coach was always preaching being more violent runners, having good eye discipline and having that mentality to keep running the ball.”

Bailey led the rushing effort with a career-high 89 yards on 11 carries.

“When we all play as one and we’re all doing our jobs, our assignments, we’re dangerous,” Bailey said. “We play as a team and we’ll keep going crazy.”

True freshman back Montrell Johnson really opened some eyes with 13 carries for 84 yards and four touchdowns. It was the program’s first four-TD night since Elijah McGuire and Alonzo Harris both did it in a 55-40 win over Arkansas State in 2014.

“Him developing his game and it coming that quick, especially playing on a different level was amazing,” Bailey said of Johnson’s progress. “He just did an outstanding job going through training camp, learning step one and step two all the way to the step three. He played to his true intentions and did his job.”

Left tackle Carlos Rubio returned to the starting lineup to help the offensive line make major strides since Saturday.

“I’m really pleased with the progress,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “The big thing is after Texas, I really thought we blocked them pretty well at times. Last week, we had mental errors, we had fundamental technique issues, we had communication issues – all thing that were very correctable.

“I also think that from a design standpoint last week, we didn’t necessarily call the correct plays against the type of fronts that we were seeing. So it was part coaching too.”

Chris Smith added 68 yards on 11 carries to spark an offensive unit that posted 33 first downs – the most since 37 against New Mexico State in 2018.

“Chris, Emani and Montrell, all three I thought came to play (Thursday),” Napier said. “I thought their attitude, their demeanor, the precision which they played – their eye discipline, footwork – and simply put, we just blocked better.”

But also like 2019, UL’s offense was balanced as well. Quarterback Levi Lewis was 21-of-29 passing for 212 yards with a score and an interception. Even reserve Chandler Fields hit four of his five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Lewis also played a bigger role in the running game with 61 yards on 12 carries.

“Outside of the interception today, the grounding and he had mental error early in the game, I thought he was lights out,” Napier said. “He did a good job of making plays with his feet. We had some designed quarterback runs tonight that gave him an opportunity to use his feet.”

Despite the dominant in the end, there were a few anxious moments in the second quarter.

A few wasted possessions after building a 14-0 cushion led to Ohio cutting the lead in half with a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback-turn-receiver Kurtis Rourke to running back O’Shaan Allison with 2:26 left until halftime.

But the Cajuns seized the momentum for good when Johnson’s controversial 1-yard, fourth-down touchdown run on the final play of the first half was followed up by a 10-play, 78-yard drive to open the second half earned UL a 28-7 lead.

Initially, Johnson appeared to be stopped short, but the officials ruled he stretched the ball over the goal line and the replay didn’t overturn.

“A little too close for me,” Napier said of the fourth-down review. “That’s what I would tell you. It’s a good play by a freshman back. There were some good effort plays when you’re watching that thing a couple times.

“We actually stole that play from Sean Payton and the Saints, believe it or not. We talk to these guys all the time about not reaching the ball at the goal line unless it’s fourth down. He gets spun out of that tackle and actually kind of puts the ball out a little bit and broke the plane. Big-time play by him.”

The defense also did its part to put Ohio away. The Bobcats’ good scare was based off 104 rushing yards in the first half, mostly due to reserve quarterback Armani Rodgers’ 56 yards on seven carries.

“We knew when 18 (Rogers) got in the game that he was going to be the running quarterback a lot more than number seven,” said UL linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, who had a team-high 10 tackles. “They were running counter GY with the running back. With GY, we have two guys that fit, but they had three guys that were pulling.”

In the second half, Ohio was limited to six yards rushing.

“So once coach (Patrick) Toney saw that, we made an adjustment at halftime,” McCaskill said. “We put a safety in the fit to help both of the backers, and there was no more of that play. So that was a good job by them knowing what we do, but we adjusted to it after halftime.”

To allow the Cajuns to feel good about their performance for the first time this season.