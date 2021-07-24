It was technically called Sun Belt football media day last Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans.

So much of the discussion during each program’s compacted time slots, however, was spent on non-football issues.

Understandably, those big-picture issues were more timely and more significant in many ways.

But once each coach said his peace about vaccinations, establishing culture, NIL opportunities, 12-team playoff proposals, new ESPN contracts and everyone patting themselves on the back for leading the nation in non-conference wins, there was a little time left to actually talk football.

Most inside and outside Sun Belt circles are pretty convinced UL, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State will continue to be the big powers during the fall’s league race.

The beauty of Coastal’s example certainly gave hope to the rest of the bunch.

Take South Alabama and its new head coach Kane Wommack, for example.

A year ago, the Chanticleers were essentially predicted by the Sun Belt’s coaches to finish dead last in the league standings.

Instead, Coastal finished first.

“That’s the great part about college football,” Wommack said. “We make all of this predictions, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to execution on the field.

“You only get those 12 opportunities and what you do with those 12 opportunities determine what you’re able to accomplish.”

And like Coastal and UL proved once again last season, “winning football games is truly contagious for a football team.”

So are there still some sleeping dark horses out there again this year?

Many are pointing to the Troy Trojans to fill that role.

Even commissioner Keith Gill himself warned to watch out for the Trojans.

In coach Chip Lindsey’s third season, the Trojans are thinking the same thing with 19 of 22 starters returning off a 5-6 season that ended in encouraging fashion.

Troy beat South Alabama 29-0 and then took Coastal to the wire in a 42-38 loss. Lindsey hinted Troy learned from a late-season shift in practice habits.

He also pointed to a more physical approach from adding former UL strength coach Rusty Whitt to help on the line of scrimmage.

“He’s brought some toughness to our program,” Lindsey said. “I think our players respect him tremendously. Our strength numbers are much, much improved.”

Sun Belt officials, coaches, players thoughtfully embracing NIL opportunities for athletes College athletes being able to reap financial benefits from their name, image and likeness is a new issue.

What Troy doesn’t have is a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback – something UL, Coastal, Appalachian State, South Alabama, Georgia State, Texas State and even ULM proclaimed at media day.

Missouri transfer Taylor Powell and returning Gunnar Watson may be battling it out right up until the opener.

Arkansas State’s first-year coach Butch Jones was also leaning on upgrades in strength and conditioning as the first step to returning to the Red Wolves’ winning ways after going 4-7 last year.

Arkansas State struggled on defense and in the red zone last season and Jones is convinced both were a product of not being physical enough.

“We did not do a good job of running the football last year,” Jones said. “That is a byproduct of playing physically.”

But like Troy, the Red Wolves aren’t settled at quarterback either.

The top options are Layne Hatcher and Florida State transfer James Blackman, who threw 43 touchdowns in 31 games over three years in Tallahassee.

"It comes down to winning football and that means consistency in performance," Jones said. "It's [going to be] the individual who can manage the game. At the quarterback position, you don't have to win the game. We have enough talented players around them. They just have to manage the game and get us in the right situation and not make catastrophic mistakes."

Perhaps the most surprising talk, though, if you believe it anyway, was Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark hinting at being more finesse offensively.

After losing three-year starting quarterback Zac Thomas, Clark said he’s opening camp with Duke transfer Chase Brice as the starter with sixth-year returner Jacob Huesman back as insurance.

“He thought he wanted to go into the real world until he got that first paycheck and learned about taxes,” Clark joked of Huesman’s return.

While Thomas was there last fall, the passing game was limited by injuries at wide receiver. This year, the Mountaineers sound excited about having more playmakers.

“We’re going to try to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Clark said. “Again, in years past, we’ve been a heavy run football team. We’re still going to run the football, but we’re not going to try to put a square peg in a round hole. If that means we go five-wides, we’ll do that.”

The other team discussed Thursday as a prime candidate to make a huge leap was Texas State.

Memphis transfer Brady McBride benefitted from last year’s roller coaster ride, which was largely due to 65 newcomers from the 2019 squad.

“I love the culture of this team and the lessons learned,” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said of losing four games by a touchdown or less. “A lot of it is we can’t beat ourselves. We’ve got to play cleaner football. At the end of the day, we’ve got to quit the self-inflicted wounds.”

And while the Sun Belt still seems to have enough dark-horse candidates, it definitely doesn’t have the number of head coaches who use media day as a pulpit to preach their message or display their uncanny wit.

About the only with that personality is new ULM coach Terry Bowden.

One of his jewels from media day gave hope for all the teams chasing Coastal Carolina and UL.

“You’ve to remember, it was a very tough year for ULM last year,” Bowden said of the Warhawks’ 0-10 season, “but the two previous years, they were one game away from being bowl eligible and the last team they beat was Coastal Carolina.

“So it’s just as far from the penthouse to the outhouse as it is from the outhouse to the penthouse. We’re just trying to get out of the outhouse.”