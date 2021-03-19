UL freshman wide receiver Kyren Lacy remembers his first days as a collegiate wide receiver last spring.

“It was a lot different than coming out of high school,” Lacy said. “In high school, I was that guy – everybody would come up to me. So now, my freshman year I’m asking everybody, ‘What can I do to get better?’ My first day, I was just lost. I’m just asking everybody for help. I wasn’t ready.”

Ready or not, the talented crop of freshman receivers in last year’s Ragin’ Cajuns offense didn’t have much choice. Injuries to multiple veterans during the offseason left wide receivers coach Tim Leger without much choice but to lean on UL’s new crop of receivers.

Like most true freshmen, Lacy and his new buddies Errol Rogers and Dontae Fleming sort of assumed they wouldn’t get much playing time.

“I’m not going to lie – at the beginning it was a lot of pressure,” the 6-3, 212-pound Lacy said. “At first, it was, ‘Ain’t no way we’re going to be able to play, because of the guys that were in front of us.’ So we were thinking, we weren’t going to be able to play.

“Then the opportunity game, we just took it and ran with it.”

+2 UL's offensive line again sports lofty goals, but there are more changes to consider Perhaps the chore the UL’s 2020 offensive line faced last fall was greater than most realized going into that football season.

Of course, there were many speed bumps along the way.

“Last year was stressful,” Leger said.

“The speed of the game was very different,” Lacy said of the college level. “Everything is about being on time, everything’s got to be on point. You can’t just do things on your own. You’ve got to get down with the routine. It’s not like high school. You can’t do it your way. You’ve got to do it their way.”

Lacy finished his first season with 28 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns, showing steady improvement along the way – both physically and mentally.

“One thing I got better at was my press releases and me at the line looking at the defense and trying to see what their doing … just picking up on little stuff like that – like if they’ve got two safeties high, what could they be running?,” Lacy explained.

While there’s still plenty to learn as the 2021 spring season begins this week.

+2 Billy Napier's fourth spring season begins with several key issues to address In some ways, the fourth spring football season under UL coach Billy Napier is filled with routine, with his system firmly in place.

“The main thing I’ve been working on this offseason is getting my core strength much stronger,” Lacy said. “At the line, I was falling down – I kept falling – so I’ve been working on my core strength to get stronger to get quicker out of my breaks and stuff like that.”

Leger said just the basic offseason work showed a big improvement for Lacy and his freshman colleagues.

“I’m excited about the growth that they’ve had,” Leger said. “They don’t look like the same guys when you watch them practice today. I’m really looking forward to what they can do.”

Indeed, Lacy’s maiden voyage in the world of Division I college football was filled with emotional highs and lows.

There was the high of the road upset of Iowa State in his first game.

“It was amazing,” Lacy said. “After the game, I look at my phone and I had like a thousand messages. It was just going crazy. It was like the whole Thibodaux was tuned in.

“Wow, we won the game. I actually played in my first college game, got my first catch, and it was on the ESPN. I was super motivated after that.”

Then there was the incredible low of the Sun Belt Conference championship game getting canceled.

“We were like, ‘We done did all of this hard work and we can’t even compete for a championship,’” Lacy said. “That really hurt me. I’m like, ‘This is about to be the first big championship game I ever played in.’

“This is about to be the biggest stage of my life. I’m more focused than anything. So when they tell me they couldn’t play, that just hurt me. It hit me very hard.”

In between those emotional highs, however, there were some unexpected highlights as well for Lacy.

He relished the new bond built with his new teammates.

“I thought it was way better because all of my teammates, we all came together,” Lacy said. “The brotherhood was just amazing. Everybody on the team knew who each other was and everybody knew what their strengths were. It was a just brotherhood.”

His relationship with Leger grew as well.

“It helped me a lot,” Lacy said. “I could go to coach Leger for anything. It could be some stuff at home. I just go to him and he’ll help me. We just have a good relationship.”

He also learned the true value of senior leadership in the person of veteran receiver Jalen Williams.

“Jalen Williams did a lot of things that he shouldn’t even have to do,” Lacy said. “He helped me with extra hours. I’d go to Jalen Williams for anything. Still to this today, I still go to Jalen Williams. I still look up to him. He’s like a big brother.”

And perhaps the most special treat of all for Lacy was the reaction from his hometown upon returning to visit after establishing himself as a college athlete.

“I’ve been waiting on this opportunity my whole entire life,” Lacy said. “Y’all just wouldn’t understand. To come where I come from, it was rough. So when I go back home with people looking up to me, it’s just different. It’s just a different feeling.”