Originally this game was going to be played at Lakefront Arena, but UL switched home dates with the Privateers to help out UNO’s scheduling puzzle.

So instead, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns will play New Orleans for the second time in two weeks at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth game of a rearranged nine-game Cajundome homestand.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to stay at home this week,” Marlin said. “They’ll come in ready to play. We know we’ll get a great game from them. We always do.”

The Cajuns – 4-1 after a 61-56 home win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday – were then going to play at VCU on Saturday, but that game was canceled because of the VCU having too many games on its schedule.

So the Cajuns will now host McNeese State at 7 p.m. Saturday, before a long Christmas break until opening Sun Belt play at home against Texas State on Jan. 1. UNO will play at LSU on Wednesday, before a holiday break until Southland Conference play at Stephen F. Austin in on Jan. 2.

“It was good,” Marlin said of adding the McNeese State game. “We wanted one that we’d have like a 13-day window there. We cut that in half again and it’s going to be a good spacer for us.

“I do miss the competition (at VCU), but we certainly won’t miss that (long) trip. Hopefully, this will be an advantage for us, staying home and getting better.”

Cedric Russell led the Cajuns with 25 points in the win over Tech, but for the second straight game, UL only made one 3-pointer in the second half.

“We’ve got to shoot the ball better,” Marlin said.

“Offensively I didn’t think we did well at all in the first half.”

The Cajuns battled foul trouble early on, limiting Mylik Wilson to 11 points in 27 minutes, Theo Akwuba to six points in 17 minutes and Dou Gueye to four points in 26 minutes.

Wilson had 21 points in the first win over UNO back on Dec. 2, while Akwuba had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Perimeter shooting was iffy in that first game against UNO, hitting just 16.7 percent of 24 attempts from 3-point land.

“We’re going to get better from an offensive standpoint,” Marlin said. “I’m not concerned about that right now.

“Rebounding can cure a lot of woes. This group’s really good on the glass and consistent.”

Case in point, UL outrebounded UNO 42-33 at Lakefront, and beat Tech on the boards 49-32 in Saturday’s game.

“I didn’t see a lot to be honest,” Marlin said of his team’s offensive progress Saturday. “We didn’t play good from an offensive standpoint. Our spacing was poor. We didn’t do what we needed to do with the basketball – ball movement, player movement.”

One newcomer continuing to make progress is 6-10 freshman Isaiah Richards with nine points and eight boards against Louisiana Tech after collecting 10 points and 10 rebounds against LSU-Alexandria.

Of late, Richards has been holding 6 a.m. individual workouts to improve and it’s working.

“He’s done a good job,” Marlin said. “We really needed it. His energy has been good. He hit a couple of big buckets in the second half to help us come back from double digits down.”

UNO (1-5) has lost two of three games since the first meeting with the Cajuns – falling to Campbell 79-70 and Jacksonville 77-70 in an event in Jacksonville and beating Florida National 74-57.

Damion Rosser led the Privateers in the first game with 18 points and 10 rebounds to pace four double-figure scorers, along with Troy Green with 12, Rodney Carson with 11 and Lamont Berzat with 10.

“We’re very familiar with other,” Marlin said. “There won’t be a lot of secrets. They’ve got a lot of Louisiana kids on their team, guys that we recruited or reached out to at some point.

"It should be another interesting game.”