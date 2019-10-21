It’s been four days, but UL football coach Billy Napier says the importance of his team’s Thursday win at Arkansas State can’t be minimized.
Nor can the impact that Raymond Calais is having, both in the key 37-20 Sun Belt Conference West Division win over the Red Wolves and in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ overall success.
“Any time you can go on the road and get a divisional win, it’s good for your program and good for your team,” said Napier, whose team is off this weekend before an arduous November stretch. “Certainly it puts us in position here where we can make the most of our open date and then the five games in the final stretch.
“We’re in a position to do what we want to do, and that game and getting that win had a lot to do with that.”
The Cajuns (5-2, 2-1) are tied with state rival UL-Monroe for the top spot in the West after Thursday’s win and are tied for the second-best overall record in the Sun Belt behind only 6-0 and No. 21 Appalachian State. Last Thursday’s victory might have been the most important and the most impressive, and not just because it kept UL unbeaten on the road (3-0).
“We worked well as a team,” Napier said, “all three phases kind of working in synch. Our offensive staff did a tremendous job making adjustments within the game; we got a little bit different defensive structure than we planned for. Defensively the plan was sound; we prevented their skill players from beating us, and the front seven really stepped up to the plate. Our cover units were really good, and we made some explosive plays in the return game.”
One of those explosive plays came from Calais, when he broke a kickoff return for 47 yards to midfield early in the fourth quarter right after A-State had pulled within 24-20. The Cajuns drove 52 yards for a clutch touchdown on that march and then scored a clincher on their next possession when Calais burst through a gaping hole and went 38 yards for a score with 3:18 left.
But his most attention-grabbing play came earlier, late in the first half, when he broke loose on an 80-yard run in front of the Cajuns sideline to give UL a 21-10 advantage.
“He’s really become way more dynamic,” said guard Kevin Dotson, who shares the nation’s longest starting streak among offensive linemen (45 games). “He used to be just known as a scatback, the type that we were just going to do outside zone. Now we run inside zone, and he can break tackles, I don’t think people notice that. He wants to be known for more than just speed.”
Calais finished with 144 yards on only eight carries with the two scores in earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors. Some of those yards came on broken tackles, but it was the same speed from his state high school 100- and 200-meter dash titles and his MVP honors on the all-state track team that were most displayed in his second 100-yard game of the season.
“Kind of an unheralded guy coming in last year,” Napier said. “Some thought he was a receiver, and he’d really had production just as a kick returner. But we knew his history as a high school player and how effective he was as an inside runner, so we stayed the course and he bought in. He’s probably gained 10, 12 pounds; he’s much more physical, he’s much more consistent and disciplined with his eyes and his footwork, and you get the guy to the second level and he’s a home run threat.”
Elijah Mitchell also had two scores against the Red Wolves and 109 ground yards, taking over work-horse duties when UL’s leading rusher Trey Ragas went out with an ankle injury. The squad still rushed for 315 yards, and no running back was ever stopped for negative yardage in the game.
That came eight days after UL’s offense, and particularly the running game, was stymied by App State to the tune of a season-low 123 yards rushing.
“It feels really good to bounce back from last week,” Dotson said. “Our (line) guys, we want to stay up there in the top five, so it is good to keep our average up and it’s a thing we want to keep building on. Sometimes things just don’t hit how they’re supposed to hit, but I knew the next game we were going to do the things we’d been doing all year.”
UL is back in the nation’s top five rushing teams at 286.9 yards per game, ranking fourth behind option-based Navy (345.0) and Air Force (304.6) and only two net yards behind third-place Ohio State (287.1). The Cajuns are well ahead of those three in average per carry (6.9) and rank second nationally behind only Oklahoma (7.35). Ragas — who returned to practice Monday — leads the nation in yards per carry (8.4). Calais (9.5) would be the national leader but only has 49 carries in seven games, not enough to qualify for the rankings.
UL doesn’t return to action until Nov. 2 at home against Texas State (2-4, 1-1). None of the Cajuns' next four opponents has a winning record overall or in the Sun Belt (combined 2-8 in the league and 9-17 overall). But Napier isn’t assuming anything.
“That’s why we go about it the way we do,” he said. “We met Sunday evening and gave them a big-picture outlook for the next 14 days, but when they show up today it’s a three-day plan and then we’ll turn the page. Our kids have responded to that, and we need to continue to do that well in the future.”