Kevin Dotson was a four-year starter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, so the 6-foot-4, 321-pound Plaquemine High product got used to his surroundings in Lafayette.

So it was quite a change in scenery when the first-team All-American right guard was lining up next to new faces during practices for Saturday’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

To his surprise, Dotson’s comfort level is higher than he expected as he nears the 2 p.m. contest at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“With the amount of college athletes that are here, they all have different personalities,” Dotson said. “It just reminds me of being in a locker room. It’s pretty familiar surroundings to me just off the people I’ve met. I’ve met a lot of people with the same personalities as some people on my team here. It doesn’t feel too awkward.”

Dotson is joined in the game by UL teammate Ja’Marcus Bradley, but the wide receiver is on the East squad while Dotson is on the West.

For the reserved Dotson, the only real uncomfortable portion of the week is the interview process.

“Probably the only awkward thing is all the interviews with all the NFL teams,” he said. “That’s been kind of different.

“I’m not worried about playing the game. The interview part is kind of the thing that gets you in the door for the NFL.

I’m just being myself. My agent just told me to be who you are.”

Dotson tried to prepare for the interviews by talking to former UL running back Elijah McGuire.

“They didn’t ask me anything crazy personally, but we take a lot of tests and quizzes,” Dotson said. “They had some off-the-wall stuff. Nothing too crazy, just stuff that you’re wondering what are they getting from this information. Things like, ‘Would you rather be a cat or a dog?' What does that do for you?”

When that first practice began, Dotson quickly discovered he belonged.

“I feel like after the first day, I started to realize that these are still college people,” he explained. “These are my peers, people I’ve actually played against. It’s not like I’m going against NFL superstars. That kind of calmed me down a little bit.”

By the end of the first practice, any reluctance was gone.

For one, playing in a Jan. 6 bowl with the Cajuns had Dotson more prepared to compete than some.

“It most definitely helped me,” Dotson said of LendingTree Bowl. “Just staying in shape and being football ready. I’ve seen some of the people who have been out since like Thanksgiving, they’ve come back kind of rusty.”

The West offensive line is being coached by Ben Wilkerson, the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

“He’s trying to get us ready for how the NFL is formatted,” Dotson said. “He’s giving us basic plays. They just want you to be able to call it out and execute it.”

Despite all the credentials Dotson amassed during his career with the Cajuns —topped by being the program’s first AP first-team All-America selection — he still has some shortcomings in the minds of some NFL scouts.

He's kept that in mind during the week.

“I’m just trying to show them the things they have questions about,” Dotson said. “Like if I’m going against a speed rusher, I like to be able to beat the speed rusher to show them that it’s not a problem.

“That’s kind of some of the things they’re saying I have a problem here. I think they just see that I’m a strong person, so I think they just kind of put me in that group — because I’m powerful that means I’m kind of slow.”

In addition to Dotson and Bradley in Florida, UL running back Raymond Calais and cornerback Michael Jacquet will be competing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 2 p.m. Saturday in Pasadena, California.