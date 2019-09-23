When Nick Ralston made the decision to be a graduate transfer from Arizona State to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns for his final year of eligibility, he didn’t really know what to expect.

What he knew was he had admired coach Billy Napier in the short time he was offensive coordinator with the Sun Devils and that he was going to do his best when asked to perform.

Four games into this experimental season with the Cajuns, he’s added quite a few things to that list.

The first one is UL’s encouraging 3-1 start to the season is no accident.

“The success we’ve had so far is all a testament to how we prepare here,” Ralston said. “We pride ourselves in doing the hard things better. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, we are really … it’s hard, really hard. I’ve had three different head coaches and I’ve been around a lot of different styles of practice and we really work during the week and I think that shows up on Saturday.”

He’s also learned more about exactly what his role is in this offense.

“My mindset coming here was to completely dominate,” Ralston said. “I didn’t know anything about the depth chart or what would happen with all the injuries. I came in because I believed in coach Napier and the staff. It’s kind of crazy how it’s worked out so far.”

Right off the bat, Ralston and his tight end colleagues discovered how important their progress is to the team’s bottom line. Injuries to Johnny Lumpkin and Chase Rogers made that a necessity.

“There were a lot injuries early in fall camp,” Ralston said. “In that tight end group, we knew we had to step up. I think everybody’s found a role on the team and I think everybody is really excelling. Apparently we’re one of the top rushing teams in America, so I think that’s a testament to that.”

Along the way, Ralston gained confirmation about something he strongly suspected from the start. He’s more than capable of getting the football.

Recruited as a running back out of Argyle, Texas, Ralston said he had 400 carries his senior season.

“I can catch,” he said. “Nobody’s really asked me to do it.”

Until now, that is.

It’s not a lot – only two receptions in fact – but both were in the two most competitive games and both have resulted in touchdowns.

After catching an 11-yard TD pass against Mississippi State in the opener, the 6-1, 240-pounder added a 2-yard scoring strike in UL’s 45-25 road win over Ohio last Saturday.

“My main thing is when my number’s called just to make the play,” Ralston said. “We trust coach Napier and the offensive staff. When my number’s called, I’ll make the play. I haven’t been involved in receiving as much as the running game these past couple games, but everybody in the tight end room is prepared when they throw it to us.”

Another thing Ralston learned in the Ohio win was the resolve his new team possesses.

Moments after seemingly being in total control at 31-12, the Cajuns suddenly found themselves only up 31-25 midway through the fourth quarter.

Instead of faltering, UL responded with two touchdowns over the next four minutes to ice the victory.

“I think the intangibles show up when they cut it to six,” Ralston said. “We put the ones back in, because we kind of started rotating a little bit. We got back to work and we scored two or three touchdowns real quick and kind of sealed the game at that point.”

He’s also learned exactly how good a running game the Cajuns enjoy and is growing more and more proud of the role the mostly young tight end room plays to that end.

“We just do our job,” Ralston said. “There’s four dudes in that group that have really stepped up. We know that coach Napier likes to have a lot of two-tight end personnel in his offense. We knew that wouldn’t change even with Johnny (Lumpkin) and Chase (Rogers) going down. We just show up to work everyday and put it all on the line and watch the tape afterwards.”

What Ralston doesn’t know is if his two touchdowns have red-flagged future defenses to where they will take him away.

“I don’t know,” he laughed. “Coach Napier’s a pretty good play-caller. When my number’s called, I’ll make the play.”

That, he knew from the start.