The UL Ragin’ Cajuns delivered at the plate and in the circle Saturday while rolling past Troy 7-1 at Lamson Park.
Offensively, the Cajuns scored in four of the six innings and pounded out 12 hits. In the circle, starting pitcher Kandra Lamb threw a one-hitter in five shutout innings.
"Kandra Lamb was outstanding today," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I thought our defense was so good today. We got lazy outs because Kandra was so dominant on the mound."
The Cajuns improved to 25-10 overall and 11-3 in Sun Belt play after winning 7-1 Friday night as well. Troy dropped to 23-11 and 8-6 in league play.
The victory clinched UL's 69th consecutive series win in Sun Belt play, dating back to March 2013.
The final game of the weekend series is scheduled for noon Sunday at Lamson Park.
Alexa Langeliers — in her second game back after missing nine games with a concussion — homered for the second straight game with two outs in the second inning for a 1-0 Cajuns lead.
UL added another run in the third, thanks to Maddie Hayden following a Stormy Kotzelnick one-out single with an RBI double.
Melissa Mayeux led off the fourth with a double and scored on Kramer Eschete’s RBI single after a Langeliers sacrifice bunt.
Hayden later followed singles from Kayla Falterman and Kotzelnick with a sacrifice fly.
"I think it's the team as a whole," Mayeux said of the two series wins. "We feed off each other. Once we're in the right mindset to want to win the game, we just go for it."
Mayeux, who has moved from shortstop to second base, added a two-run home run in the fifth after a Karly Heath leadoff walk. Eschete later scored on a wild pitch.
"My mindset changed from last year," Mayeux said. "That helped me to be more prepared for anything that happens. It's not easy (moving positions) but it's all in the head. If you don't get bothered by the noise outside, then you just get focused on you and the team."
In her five shutout innings, Lamb didn’t walk any batters and struck out seven on 61 pitches.
"Not being able to locate my rise ball," Lamb explained, "having different pitches, like my curve ball and changeup and drop ball, and sparingly using them to show a different look has kind of set eye levels different and allowed my rise ball to be a little bit more effective."
Meghan Schorman pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits — including a solo home run to Kelly Horne to lead off the top of the seventh — with one walk and three strikeouts.
"The only thing I was disappointed in is that I wanted the walk-off so bad (in sixth) to get the game over and get momentum to get into our dugout," Glasco said. "I didn't want them to have that seventh inning and give them a chance to get that home run."