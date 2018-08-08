Two days of workouts in full pads have apparently shown UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier that he can count on his running backs.
“Overall they’re the best practice position that we have just in terms of their effort and attitude,” Napier said Wednesday. “They’re practicing the way we want all our guys to practice.”
The Cajuns, who wrapped up six days of workouts Wednesday before a day off Thursday, have every running back who had a carry in 2017 except for the graduated Darius Hoggins. The foursome of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Wright and Raymond Calais teamed for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns and three of the four averaged more than 5 yards per carry (power-back Wright was at 4.2).
All four also missed significant injury time both last season and during spring drills, and the Cajuns’ running game came into question in the spring because of those injuries. Calais was the only one of the four to take part in the spring finale with five carries, but Napier said all are close to 100 percent with just more than three weeks left in preseason camp.
“Running back’s an injury-prone position,” he said. “Look at the (NFL) and the value of running backs and how they’ve faded in the draft because of the average length of their careers and the injury rate. We’re going to feature two or three backs. We’ve got lots of players there and we can handle an injury and keep those guys fresh, be in a position to be a second-half team.”
Ragas rushed for 813 yards and nine scores last year while Mitchell played in only four games and had 257 yards and four touchdowns before a foot injury ended his season. Wright and Calais saw partial duty last year, but Napier said that both of them have been impressive.
“Jordan Wright’s the guy that has impressed me,” he said. “We didn’t have him in the spring as much when he was limited, but he’s like Trey and Eli, 210 plus and difficult to tackle, plays with power, and has a big lower half.
“I like Raymond’s big-play potential, but he’s proved to be a more effective inside runner as of late. In the spring we started to see him play with better eye discipline, be more decisive as an inside runner. We all know what he can do on the perimeter as a kick returner.”
“At first most people thought I was just going to bounce it outside and try to outrun everybody,” said Calais, who is also slated for return duties after taking two kickoffs for touchdowns last year. “Coach (Jabbar) Juluke and coach (Rob) Sale always told me to trust your blocking, go inside, and every once in a while it’s going to pop. I took it day by day and started trusting it more.”
Mitchell is still limited to non-contact after foot surgery but is expected at full speed by the Sept. 1 season opener against Grambling at Cajun Field.
“We’re going to have groupings where we have two backs out there at times,” Napier said, “so I’m excited about the ability we have there but I’m more excited about the work ethic and the toughness those guys have shown so far.”
Fortune telling
The Cajuns have been picked either third or fourth by most polls in the Sun Belt Conference’s newly aligned West Division, including a fourth-place selection behind Arkansas State, UL-Monroe and South Alabama and ahead of Texas State in the coaches’ preseason poll.
“There’s some significance to it. It’s a reflection on the past, we know that,” Napier said. “At some point we want to be mentioned in that conversation, but we also know you can create preseason polls to a palm reader, truth be known. The attitude with our team is we can’t control the past, all we can do is have the right choices, decisions and habits that can impact the future.”
Safety Corey Turner, one of only two full-time defensive starters returning, said the players haven’t given the preseason picks much thought.
“We’re not really focused on that as a team,” he said. “We don’t care about those kind of expectations. As a team we have high expectations of ourselves, and that’s all that matters.”
Jaquet, Jones out
Receiver-turned-cornerback Michael Jacquet, who has impressed the coaching staff in both spring and fall drills with his two-way potential, is sidelined for an indefinite period with a concussion suffered in practice. Napier said that he expects Jacquet to return to practice in the near future.
The news wasn’t as good for sophomore linebacker Ken Jones. The Lafayette-Westminster Christian graduate tore an ACL in practice and will have surgery on that knee.
Senior running back Lenard Calloway of Houma (stomach bug) and freshman linebacker Jordan Cordova of Kinder (ankle) are also out of full-contact drills.
Lagniappe
Former UL-Lafayette great Jake Delhomme spoke to the team Wednesday morning. “It’s always good to have a former player and really a true Cajun back, and that was his message,” Napier said. “He talked about what a Ragin’ Cajun is, the culture here, the uniqueness.” … UL-Lafayette’s Fan Day is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome Convention Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. and student-athletes from football, volleyball and soccer will be on hand to meet fans. There's no admission charge. … The Cajuns will return after Thursday’s day off with a full-pads session Friday, and will hold their first scrimmage Saturday. The scrimmage is closed to the public and media.