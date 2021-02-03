The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program went to places it had never been during the 2020 football season with the road win over Iowa State and a No. 15 national postseason ranking in the AP poll.
And if you listen to head coach Billy Napier’s assessment of the 2021 signing class, his program reached yet another significant milestone on its climb to unprecedented heights.
“This will be the best collection of players we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Napier said of his football roster after Wednesday’s national signing day haul.
After signing seven high school players, one junior college prospect and two Division I transfers in December, the Cajuns’ list of newcomers more than doubled the talent level with Wednesday’s additions.
In addition to nine high school signees, another impressive group of Division I transfers were added to enhance the new crop.
“We took a little bit of a different approach,” Napier said. “We felt like given the year, we kind of stuck to our guns a little bit in terms of our evaluation process. We didn’t reach in the first period. We just kind of said, ‘Hey look, there’s going to be a lot of players that are going to become available.’”
And they were.
“So we saved them and we closed strong,” Napier added. “I felt like our staff did really good work here down the stretch. We’d be hard-pressed to do it much better than we did.”
In addition to such transfers as offensive lineman Matthew Anderson from Nebraska, quarterback Lance LeGendre from Maryland and defensive end Clinton Anokwuru from Kansas, UL added offensive line transfer T.J. Fiailoa from ULM on Wednesday.
The three-year starter Fiailoa will have two years of eligibility remaining after starting 10 games in 2020, seven in an injury-plagued sophomore year and seven as a redshirt freshman.
“He’s a very experienced player,” Napier said. “Certainly a huge get. He adds to the returning production that we have in our offensive line room.”
Fiailoa crossed paths with UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale, receivers coach Tim Leger, cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan and new UL analyst and former ULM head coach Matt Viator.
“For him, it’s going to be a little bit of a homecoming because of the people he’ll have relationships with and be familiar with,” Napier added.
But the Cajuns also scooped up a couple of original Arizona commitments in the De La Salle of New Orleans duo running back Montrell Johnson and 6-3, 243-pound linebacker Ja’Marian Peterson. Johnson rushed for 182 yards and four scores in the Division II state finals loss to St. Thomas More.
“We want to start with the state of Louisiana,” Napier said. “Not only the high school players, but we recruit a lot of players that don’t come here. They may go off and may eventually come back here.
“There’s no question that we always have awareness of the current players available in the state. That’s where we start.”
Then there’s former Texas A&M and Incarnate Word running back Jacob Kibodi, a 6-2, 218-pound back from Christian Life in Baton Rouge that fits that mold as well.
Outside the state, Napier was also excited about the addition of former Florida commitment offensive lineman George Jackson from Georgia at 6-4 and 325 pounds.
“This guy had a dozen power five offers,” Napier said. “In general, we found him and we followed through and closed it out.
“I think he’s a good get for the Cajuns.”
Jackson joined Ouachita Christian’s Hunter Herring and Mississippi quarterback Zy McDonald as the three high school early enrollees to go along with the Division I transfers already on campus in Anderson, LeGendre, Anokwuru, John Stephens and Tyrone Lewis.
“These young men are coming here at a pretty special time where there’s a ton of momentum, but that’s exactly what it needs to be,” Napier said. “It needs to be momentum and not contentment. I think contentment is the enemy and I think this group of players is part of the big picture here.”
Indeed, UL’s success on the field has clearly paid off in recruiting.
“Any time you have some success, it helps you,” he said. “You’re no long selling. When we first came here, we were selling hope. We were selling kind of a theory. Now the theory has been tested, the hope has been realized and we have product.
“We’ve got a product to sell. Our methods work.”
In addition to Johnson, Jackson and Peterson, the remainder of the nine high school February signees include: Carencro running back Kendrell Williams, Acadiana High defensive end Cameron George, Alabama Christian’s Jalen Clark out of Montgomery, tight end Jathan Caldwell from Dickinson, Texas, Many High running back Terrence Williams and linebacker KC Ossai from Conroe, Texas.
“This guy can play inside backer on first and second down,” Napier said of Ossai, the third former Arizona commitment in the class. “I think we got a steal there.”
Clark was a dynamic dual-threat high school quarterback who Napier said could play safety, cornerback and maybe even in wildcat formations on offense, as well as a potential return specialist.
“I think he’s one of these that we’re going to look around and say ‘Hmmm, how did that guy end up here?’” Napier said.