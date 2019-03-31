TROY, Alabama - It’s not exactly the roles or the day the original plan would have called for.
But for one of the first times all season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team walked off the field a winner with Hayden Cantrelle and Gunner Leger playing key roles in the victory.
Going into the ninth inning hoping to avoid a road weekend Sun Belt Conference sweep at the hands of the Troy Trojans, the sophomore shortstop Cantrelle delivered a clutch, two-out RBI double to rightcenter for the game-winning run and Leger nailed down the 4-3 win with his first save of the season Sunday in Troy, Alabama.
The ninth inning began with a lead-off single from Brennan Breaux, who was promptly sacrificed to second base by Nathan Camp. After a ground out got Breaux to third base, Cantrelle came through with the RBI double to give UL (13-16, 4-5) the lead for good.
That brought on Leger.
For most of his career, Leger’s role was as a Friday night weekend starter. Still not back to normal recovery-wise after missing all of last season with a UCL tear.
Consequently, Leger was transformed into a closer Sunday and delivered with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.
Jack Burk was the starting pitcher for the Cajuns and also responded well, allowing just one unearned run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings.
Caleb Armstrong did his part with two innings, giving up one run on one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.
Neither team scored until Troy’s Rigsby Mosley scored on a pair of UL passed balls, just before Handsome Monica smashed a two-run home run in the top of the sixth for a 2-1 UL lead.
After Mosley answered with an RBI double in the seventh, Todd Lott remained hot with a solo home run to again given the Cajuns a lead, only for Cole Prestegard to tie it in the eighth with a solo homer of his own.
Rush Hixon was the losing pitcher for Troy (13-14, 3-6), giving up one run on three hits with no walks and a strikeout in 1.2 innings.
The Cajuns next play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Southeastern.