Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans on Thursday was a fitting mixture of reaching for the stars with grounded warnings of the pandemic’s continued mine fields.
On one hand, it was a celebration of the league sporting the best bowl record in the nation over the last five seasons and looking to build on UL and Coastal Carolina both finishing in the top 15 in the final polls.
On the other, commissioner Keith Gill and coaches alike aggressively faced the reality that COVID-19 concerns aren’t yet a thing of the past.
“We must remain vigilant,” Gill implored the league’s programs. “The public health crisis created by COVID-19 is not over and the danger is real. The Delta variant is something that worries me and certainly is threatens to disrupt the 2021 football season. I encourage everyone - our student athletes and coaches - to get vaccinated so we can put COVID and this health crises in the rearview mirror soon.”
In his state of the union address, Gill made it clear any team not able to play due to COVID-19 issues will be forced to forfeit. No more league games, including the conference championship game, will be rescheduled.
“Programs and teams that are fully vaccinated will have a competitive advantage,” Gill said. “The Sun Belt will not mandate vaccinations, but I want to encourage in the strongest terms possible for everyone to get vaccinated, so we can put a stop to this awful disease.”
Gill emphasized vaccinated players won’t have to go through testing protocols during the season like a year ago.
None of the coaches revealed vaccination percentages for their program.
“We’re making progress (with vaccinations), but we’re not where we want to be,” Gill said. “We don’t want any of our teams to have this special magical season and then have it derailed because of COVID disqualifications.
“There are a lot of legitimate reasons for people to not wanting to get vaccinated. We’re just trying to work through those to get as many as we can.”
While vaccinations were a major part of Thursday’s festivities, the mood was certainly more than a COVID-19 prevention seminar would be.
“I can not imagine a better place to be than right here, right now,” Gill said. “We are gathered to celebrate the most successful football season in Sun Belt history and begin the journey to build on that success in 2021.”
Three new head coaches were introduced to the Sun Belt media on hand in Arkansas State’s Butch Jones, South Alabama’s Kane Wommack and ULM’s Terry Bowden.
That group’s unique perspectives of viewing the league from an outsiders’ perspective added to the satisfying message of progress.
Jones, for instance, said the “impressive commitment” by the league’s institutions to football success made his decision to take over the Red Wolves an easy decision.
Bowden agreed.
“You can’t be down here without seeing what the SEC does,” he said. “Yours may not be bigger, but they’re just as good. You see the Sun Belt, I’ve looked at every facility at every program and they’re like miniature SEC facilities. It may be a little smaller package, but it’s just as good.”
Wommack, who left South Alabama as an assistant coach in 2017 to help bring Indiana to historic Big Ten success in recent years, was overwhelmed with the Sun Belt’s current level.
“I’m so impressed with this league – the talent on the field, the coaches and the facilities,” he said.
Texas State coach Jake Spavital, who has coached at Texas A&M and West Virginia, also raved about the high coaching standard in the league.
“They are three really good coaches,” Spavital said of the new coaches. “They’ve all been proven. I’ve been fortunate to call plays in the SEC, the Pac-12 and the Big 12 and now call plays in the Sun Belt and I think these coaches are very innovative with stuff. There are a lot of things I haven’t seen before and I think it’s pretty creative.”
On Wednesday, Gill and Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell attended a banquet that included Chadwell being awarded the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
“From an offensive standpoint, I think what coach Chadwell does at Coastal Carolina is some pretty innovative stuff,” Spavital said. “I think in this league, you have to continue evolving. I think that’s why you see our conference upsetting these power five programs.
“We’re getting a quality coach in this league and we’re also recruiting at a high level in this league.”
Sun Belt officials and coaches are also ecstatic over the possibilities involved with the proposed 12-team college football playoff.
“There’s no question that within the Sun Belt Conference and at the University of Louisiana, we’d be for a 12-team format,” said UL coach Billy Napier, who said he learned more about the new model from a Wednesday meeting Gill.
“If you’d go back to 2014 and kind of look at the projections with this format – the games that would have created and the opportunities that would created for so many universities and programs – there was a group of five representative in each of those 12-team formats,” Napier added. “There’s no question it would create more parity – 39 teams would have participated in the college football playoff if you go back to 2014.”
Indeed, Sun Belt media day was a feel-good session for all involved.
“The future is very bright for Sun Belt football,” Gill said. “The 2021 season should be even more sensational.”