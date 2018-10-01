UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier wasn’t as concerned about the scoreboard last Saturday as he was his team’s performance, and in that area he gave some good and bad grades Monday.
“I’m disappointed with the consistency that we play at,” Napier said, more so reviewing his team’s first four games than strictly its 56-14 loss at No. 1-ranked Alabama. “I could put together a highlight reel for you, but it’s down in and down out the ability to consistently do our job that bothers me. That’s the gap that we’ve got to get fixed.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) had more than their share of struggles against the unbeaten Crimson Tide in the first half, falling behind 49-0 at halftime before two fourth-quarter touchdowns broke the shutout. The Cajun defense held the Tide — albeit, as Napier admitted, against Alabama reserves — scoreless in the second half with the exception of a busted coverage that turned into a 94-yard touchdown pass.
“When you play a team like that and you’re UL, they’re going to expose some of the issues that you have, there’s no question,” he said. “Not only the physical limitations that you may have, but also when you do play with bad technique, when you make a mental error, when maybe the effort isn’t up to our standard. That’s what I saw Saturday. The consequences are magnified when you play a really, really good football team.”
Napier served five years on the Alabama staff from 2012-16 and was a part of two national titles, but he said Monday this is a different Crimson Tide team. He also said that even a team that beat Louisville 51-14, Arkansas State 57-7 and Ole Miss 62-7 is not perfect.
“I think most people that really understand what’s going on would be concerned with their depth on defense and concerned about the placekicker,” Napier said of Alabama. “The offense’s production and the scoring that they’re getting maybe outweighs that, and maybe they need to improve in the running game.
“The quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) makes them different, his accuracy, his effectiveness as a passer, to go along with his athletic ability. If they stay healthy on defense, rush the ball a little more consistently and get the kicking situation resolved, they’ll be tough to beat.”
Even with Alabama’s success, Napier said he was just as disappointed in each part of the current three-game loss streak, one that began with the 56-10 loss at Mississippi State and the 30-28 home loss to Coastal Carolina one week earlier in the Sun Belt Conference opener.
“I would have liked the two SEC games that we played to be much more competitive,” he said. “I feel like we could be more competitive than we were. Coastal Carolina was a game that was very competitive, that I felt like we could have coached better and played better and should have been in position to win. When you play two top 25 teams in the SEC West, there’s going to be struggles that go with that. My disappointment was those games weren’t competitive, and that has to do with us and not necessarily them.”
In the second half, UL-Lafayette had 214 offensive yards and wound up with a 200-yard rushing game. Even with the other games also being blowouts, Alabama hadn’t given up that many rush yards or overall total offense (288) this season.
Cajuns tailback Trey Ragas finished with 111 yards on 16 carries, the first back to go over 100 yards on the Tide this year. He also became only the 14th player to rush for 100 or more yards against Alabama since Nick Saban took over prior to the 2007 season. It was Ragas' third 100-yard performance of the year.
Napier said keeping that running game going is paramount over the final eight games of the year, an eight-Saturday stretch that begins Saturday at Texas State and includes seven Sun Belt games and the Homecoming contest with former Sun Belt member New Mexico State. He also said that he’ll continue to rotate Ragas, Elijah Mitchell (88 yards against Alabama) and Raymond Calais at running back.
“We talked about that the entirety of preseason,” Napier said. “We feel like our backs are talented and we feel like we have a good offensive line. We’ve been able to rush the ball effectively so hopefully we can continue to play to that strength.
“Most good football teams have a handful of backs that are productive. We want to feature multiple backs, and that’s going to be the plan going forward.”