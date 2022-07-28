We’ve heard all the cliches a countless number of times.
“You either have a quarterback or you don’t.”
“If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any.”
“Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve missed until it’s gone.”
Buy any of those assessments of the quarterback position or not, there’s no question few positions keep a head coach up at night more than a struggling performer behind center.
At the Sun Belt Football Media Days this past weekend, the scenarios were all over the board.
It's pretty clear some have one, some don't and some just don't know yet.
Any teams picked behind those programs in one of those last two categories certainly have eyebrows raised about their chances of surprising the experts.
Topping the list is defending champion UL, which will be playing without Levi Lewis for the first time in four seasons.
“I’m glad Levi (Lewis) is gone,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said Tuesday. “We still have not tackled him yet. There were a few plays that he faked me out. He was a fantastic player and what a great competitor he was. When things broke down, he made something happen.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux made it clear Wednesday the Ragin’ Cajuns will enter August practice with quarterback a 50-50, two-horse race in Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields.
“The leadership qualities are there, the work ethic is there, and they’re both really talented,” Desormeaux said. “There’s nothing wrong with competition. At any position, if you’ve got more competition it makes you better. We’ll find ways to get them the reps that they need, but I feel really good about those guys. Whoever wins this job they’re going to allow us to go out there and be what we want to be.”
If the competition remains a virtual dead heat, Desormeaux said he’d be willing to play both in a scheduled format – much like Lewis did with Andre Nunez in 2018. What he won’t do is pull or play quarterbacks based on their performances from game to game.
“That just doesn’t work and it’s not fair,” he said.
Clark’s Mountaineers were blessed a year ago that Duke transfer Chase Brice worked out as well as he did.
“When Chase came in, we didn’t have a quarterback,” Clark said. “We hit the jackpot with Chase. He really bought into what we were doing. He had that ‘it’ factor.
“Our players just flocked to him. He was very positive. He was competitive. He really exemplified what a Mountaineer is.”
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell tells a similar story with Preseason Player of the Year Grayson McCall’s two first seasons of high impact on the collegiate level.
Celebrated Tuesday in New Orleans as the Sun Belt’s higher-profile division, the East teams certainly have more immediate answers at quarterback.
Picked to finish third, Georgia State went to Darren Grainger after a 1-4 start last season and he responded by leading the Panthers to a 7-1 finish thanks to 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“We had to make a change and we made a change,” Ga. State coach Shawn Elliott said of Grainger. “He never has a bad day. He doesn’t let the highs get too high and doesn’t let the lows get too low. He can manage the game.
“Our kids rallied around him. They wanted to play for a guy like that. He sparked our offense and our football team.”
Transfers will play a key role for the rest of the East clubs with Texas Tech’s Henry Colombi taking over at Marshall, Colorado State’s Todd Centeio now at James Madison and Buffalo’s Kyle Vantrease hoping to transform Georgia Southern’s offense.
Curiously, Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said quarterback remains at three-horse race for the Monarchs, despite Hayden Wolff throwing for over 2,000 yards and helping ODU win its final five games last season.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, no other team in the West is as settled at quarterback as App State, Coastal and Georgia State is in the East.
Troy does have Gunnar Watson back with eight games played last season, James Blackman returns to Arkansas State from his injury after six games last season and Chandler Rogers ended up as a steady performer at ULM.
It’s trickier at Texas State, South Alabama and Southern Mississippi.
Texas State’s quarterback Brady McBride transferred to be the backup at Appalachian State, before Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher and running back Lincoln Pare left for Texas State.
“If I would have told you before the 2020 season that our starting quarterback would be at App State and we’d have another quarterback from Arkansas State … what world do we live in right now?” Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. “Layne Hatcher and Lincoln Pare have brought an unbelievable work ethic. I think it’s very difficult for kids to transfer in. They have a lot to deal with, and those two have handled themselves with great poise.”
While Hatcher is a Sun Belt veteran, Spavital also brought in transfer Ty Evans from North Carolina State and C.J. Rogers from Baylor to compete.
South Alabama may be a quarterback away from seriously challenging the Cajuns. Desmond Trotter, who started 10 games two years ago, remains in the hunt, while Toledo transfer Carter Bradley brings more passing accuracy to the table.
In Hattiesburg, the quarterback position was so riddled by injuries last season that first-year head coach Will Hall ended the year with a running back there.
This year, the Eagles are looking to redshirt freshman Ty Keyes to save the day.
“We want to get back to being a quarterback-driven program,” Hall said. “Ty is a lot more physical this year. He’s gained some weight (now 218 pounds). He lifted weight for a year for the first time in his life.”