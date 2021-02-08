As expected, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team dominated the Sun Belt Preseason softball team with Summer Ellyson voted as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year and shortstop Alissa Dalton as the Preseason Player of the Year.
As a team, the Cajuns received all 10 preseason votes as the unanimous choice to win the conference championship, followed by Troy in second place with 72 votes and Texas State in third with 68.
Ellyson and Dalton were two of seven Cajuns voted onto the preseason all-Sun Belt team. The others were Raina O’Neal and newcomer Ciara Bryan in the outfield, Jade Gorarez and Kaitlyn Alderink in the field and Julie Rawls at catcher.
Dalton hit .400 two seasons ago and finished last spring’s shortened season on fire, hitting .444 in her final six games. Defensively, she’s one of the nation’s elite performers.
In her shortened season last year, Ellyson won 11 games while only allowed 48 hits in 76.1 innings and opponents only hit .174 against her in 15 apperances.
2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt
Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Louisiana - 100 (10)
2. Troy - 87
3. Texas State - 72
4. Coastal Carolina - 68
UT Arlington - 68
6. App State - 43
7. Georgia Southern - 38
8. South Alabama - 36
9. ULM - 22
10. Georgia State - 16
Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
Summer Ellyson, UL
Leanna Johnson, Troy
Alissa Dalton, UL
Katie Webb, Troy
Raina O'Neal, UL
Julie Rawls, UL
Courtney Dean, Coastal Carolina
Mekhia Freeman, Ga. Southern
Korie Kreps, ULM
Kaitlyn Alderink, UL
Jade Gortarez, UL
Ciara Bryan, UL
Kelly Horne, Troy
Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina
Tara Oltmann, Texas State
Jayden Mount, ULM
Katie Lively, Troy
Preseason Player of the Year
Alissa Dalton, UL
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Summer Ellyson, UL