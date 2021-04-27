The fight was still there, but the execution at times wasn't again for the UL Ragin' Cajuns.
ULM's Mason Holt smashed a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give the visiting Warhawks a 7-6 lead over the Cajuns in a rare non-conference game between two Sun Belt Conference opponents.
"We left 11 on base," UL coach Matt Deggs said of UL's latest heartbreaking loss. "It was a little bit gift-wrapped. We had a chance to score a lot of runs and we didn't. We played with a lot of heart and passion and got after it. We hit the ball hard tonight and pitched it pretty well for the most part.
"Take back a couple innings and it's going to go in our favor. Finish an inning and it's going to go in our favor. We had a chance to walk them off right there and I just told them, 'We've got to finish people.'"
Incredibly, it was ULM's first win in Lafayette since 2012.
UL dropped to 22-18 overall with the win, while ULM improved to 18-19. The Cajuns will host Texas State in a three-game Sun Belt series, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
"It was a tough night," Deggs said. "We're going to continue to get better and better."
The Cajuns opened up the scoring in the third with a single tally. After getting runners thrown out in each of the first two innings, Carson Roccaforte’s double got one run home, but a second one was thrown out at the plate.
"Certainly (missed opportunity)," said Deggs, who said there were two missed hit-and-runs in the first two innings. "You can't run into a tag there and we did. It's a tough read, but we've just got to stop."
The Warhawks scored four runs in the fifth to grab a 4-1 lead. Travis Washburn and Grant Schultz set the stage with singles. Things got worse for the Cajuns, who suffered a throwing error on the sacrifice bunt to chase home the tying run.
A wild pitch and a two-out, two-run single to left by Holt accounted for the final three runs in the innings off UL reliever Chipper Menard.
"It's disappointing," Deggs said. "I'm disappointed for your guys, because I thought they played hard tonight. It was a good ball game. I thought both teams got after it."
UL wouldn’t go quietly, however.
Connor Kimple and CJ Willis both walked, before Brennan Breaux’s single through the left side loaded the bases.
Brett Borgogno, Josh Cofield and Drake Osborn all followed with line drive singles to chase home four runs to give UL a 5-4 lead.
"It's personnel groupings and it can be a little frustrating at times," Deggs said of Cofield's two-run single to tie it. "You try to play a group that you want to be offensive and you know you're going to sacrifice some defense. Then you try to play some defense and Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't."
The Cajuns rarely do things the easy way, however.
Trace Henry led of the top of the seventh with a double and scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 5-5.
The Cajuns used seven pitchers in the game. Austin Perrin went the first three innings, allowing three hits, no walks and striking out four.
Every pitcher after him threw an inning.
After Holt’s two-run homer in the ninth gave ULM a 7-5 lead, the Cajuns certainly made things interesting.
Roccaforte walked and Willis singled with one out to put the tying runs aboard. Lucas Wepf then relieved eventual winning pitcher Landon Longsworth.
After unleashing two wild pitches to chase home a run and put the tying runner at third, Wepf ended the threat with a strikeout to secure the win for the Warhawks.