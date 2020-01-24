On Friday, UL coach Billy Napier spoke publicly for the first time since his Ragin’ Cajuns won the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6, touching enough bases to make new baseball coach Matt Deggs proud.
His primary message was setting the stage for the start of the 2020 offseason program beginning Monday.
“This has got to be about momentum,” Napier exclaimed. “It can not be about contentment. That’s the big message here. We have momentum and we can’t allow contentment to creep in. There’s another level out there. There’s more to accomplish and that’s exactly what we intend to do.”
After that message was emphatically delivered, numerous other issues were addressed — some clearly stated and others that required some reading in between the lines.
The news of the week was the Cajuns losing defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to Baylor under its new head coach Dave Aranda.
“Congratulations to Ron Roberts,” Napier said. “Certainly for him to go start a venture with a guy he has a great relationship with. He and Dave (Aranda) have been friends and partners in this football profession for a long time. I thought it was a unique opportunity and one that he’s deserving of.”
Napier didn’t give any specifics to the defensive staff’s new makeup with Roberts leaving.
“Certainly you guys are well aware of the information that's out there,” Napier said. “You know I can’t comment on that situation publicly because of HR reasons and all that, but we’re excited about Ron and his move and certainly feel good about where we’re headed.”
What Napier didn’t confirm is believed to be safeties coach Patrick Toney being promoted to defensive coordinator and Austin Armstrong returning to UL to coach linebackers from a quality-control position at Georgia.
Napier said character, expertise and recruiting were the top three priorities in the search to replace Roberts, as well as being able to fit in on his current staff.
"We have a great group of coaching already in house," Napier said. "That’s given us some flexibility in terms of how we fill jobs. We have a unique dynamic here in terms of the morale and chemistry of our staff and I’ll always want to make sure that someone is a fit for that culture.
"I’ve seen a lot of college football programs blown up from the inside out. One of the reasons we’ve had tremendous success is we’ve got a selfless group that takes tremendous pride in their role and a team approach in everything we do.”
Napier suggested no program is out of the water with potential staff changes until after signing day.
“I always say when we get back from signing day after that five-day break and we start identity program, I’m going to be an angry man if somebody leaves after that,” he said. “Between now and then, we’ll keep working and evaluate each situation.”
The biggest news development was the announced position changes of defensive linemen sophomores Timaje Porter and Masry Mapieu to the offensive line.
“It’s really trying to find roles for players,” Napier said. “Certainly both have experience doing that in high school. We want to find roles and find ways for players contribute to the team. We feel good about the depth that we’ve developed and how that’s kind of unfolded as the season went.
“Certainly some of it has to do with the players we have signed or will sign — kind of anticipating where we’ll need more players. I think it’ll be a good move for both guys and I hope it goes well.”
Other offseason player news included postseason surgeries for defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill, safety Bralen Trahan, cornerback Mekhi Gardner and wide receiver Jamal Bell.
Napier also put a bow on the series of job openings that had UL fans wondering if he was going to leave the Cajuns for a Power-5 position.
“Just because it’s a financial improvement for your family doesn’t mean you just jump up and run to the next stop,” Napier said. “I think a lot of this profession is the people you work for and work with. It’s the dynamic of your current situation. That’s ultimately how I feel about the job that I have. It allows me an opportunity to really be selective.
“There’s so more stories, unique stories, on our team and there’s unfinished business there. There’s work left to be done and that’s one of the things I’m most excited about.”