The UL Ragin’ Cajuns moved into sole possession of third place in the Sun Belt standings Saturday with a 6-3 road win over Georgia State.
For the second straight game, new leadoff hitter Connor Kimple played a key role for the Cajuns.
On Friday, Kimple hit a game-winning home run in the top of the ninth for a 5-4 win in the series opener. On Saturday, Kimple homered in the third inning and added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give UL a four-run cushion.
UL is now 22-16 overall and 11-6 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State dropped to 24-15 and 10-7.
UL starting pitcher Jacob Schultz threw a masterful complete game on Saturday. The former late-inning relief pitcher allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out six while throwing 117 pitches to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Game three of the series is slated for noon Sunday.
The Cajuns got things going in the first inning when Max Marusak doubled and scored on an RBI single by Tyler Robertson.
Kimple’s solo homer in the third was later followed by a two-run home run by Carson Roccaforte for a 4-0 lead.
Heath Hood stole third base and scored on a throwing error for a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Will Mize tripled home a run and scored on a wild pitch to account for Georgia State’s first two runs in the fifth, but Schultz wouldn’t allow another run until the bottom of the ninth.